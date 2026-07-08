EY-Parthenon Manager - Energy and Infrastructure | Stockholm
Ernst & Young Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to help shape the energy transition and support clients as they navigate complex change? At EY-Parthenon, you'll join a collaborative team working with strategy and transformation across energy and infrastructure. You'll gain exposure to meaningful projects while developing your consulting toolkit, sector knowledge and client-facing skills.
The opportunity
At EY-Parthenon, our unique combination of transformative strategy, transactions, tax and corporate finance delivers real-world value – solutions that work in practice, not just on paper. Benefiting from EY's full spectrum of services, we've reimagined strategic consulting to work in a world of increasing complexity. With deep functional and sector expertise, paired with innovative AI-powered technology and an investor mindset, we partner with CEOs, boards, private equity and governments every step of the way.
You'll drive real impact by helping global leaders navigate complex energy transformations, working on high-stakes challenges that shape the future energy system. As part of a pan-European team, you'll collaborate across borders in an entrepreneurial, fast-evolving environment that values innovation, diversity, and strong team culture. With a strong focus on collaboration and continuous development, you'll be empowered to grow while contributing to meaningful, large-scale change.
Your key responsibilities
As a Manager within EY-Parthenon, you will work on strategic and transformation projects within the energy and infrastructure sector across the Nordics and Europe (which includes some travel). You will be part of a dynamic environment where you contribute to solving complex business challenges while developing your structured and problem-solving skills. In this role, you will:
Develop high-impact strategies and support transformations in energy and infrastructure
Work on topics such as renewable scaling, energy portfolio optimization, and digitalization in utilities
Contribute to projects such as growth and Go-to-Market strategies, operational and digital transformations, and transaction-related work (e.g. Commercial Due Diligence, carve-outs, PMI)
Collaborate with colleagues across Europe to strengthen EY-Parthenon's energy platform
Skills and attributes for success
Typically, you bring several years of relevant experience from strategy consulting and/or strategic roles in the energy sector.
Ability to structure complex problems and translate analysis into clear recommendations.
Interest in energy and infrastructure topics such as renewables, power grids, trading, utilities or energy retail.
Collaborative approach and confidence working with colleagues and clients across markets.
Professional fluency in English; Swedish is an advantage.
Ideally, you'll also
Have experience supporting business development, proposal work or client relationship building.
Enjoy building trusted relationships with colleagues and clients across levels, markets and cultures.
What we Look For
An agile, business and growth-oriented mindset. We're looking for innovative individuals who can work in an agile way and keep pace with a rapidly changing world
Curiosity and a purpose-motivated approach. We seek people who see opportunities instead of challenges and ask better questions to build a better working world
Inclusivity. We value individuals who embrace diverse perspectives and work inclusively to build safety and trust
What we offer you
Real Impact: We have a clear view of what it takes to be the consultant of choice for global leaders and CXOs who face the challenges of energy transformation at the system or corporate level
Entrepreneurial spirit: Consulting services are changing super-fast right now. Critical size, the right tech platform, and willingness to lead from the top are pivotal to being relevant
Pan-European Energy platform: We are building 1 team across borders — no silos, just one strong team working across geographies leveraging topic synergies and shaping the energy system across borders – while being based in Stockholm with an exceptional local team
"Culture first" mindset: We are a collaborative, energizing, uplifting culture rooted in diversity - Culture is our #1 priority as we know by ourselves that great teams and colleagues make the difference. We are passionate energy strategists from different levels, backgrounds and geographies coming together to drive impact
Personal growth: High ambitions translate into opportunities. We offer a space to shape and an environment that will grow
Learn more about careers at EY-Parthenon.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
The application deadline is August 15th, 2026. We will start the interviewing process after the application deadline due to Swedish summer vacations. Note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
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EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young AB Jobbnummer
9997378