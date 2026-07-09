EY-Parthenon Engagement Manager | Carve-out | Strategy & Execution
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2026-07-09
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The opportunity
At EY-Parthenon, our unique combination of transformative strategy, transactions, tax and corporate finance delivers real-world value – solutions that work in practice, not just on paper. Benefiting from EY's full spectrum of services, we've reimagined strategic consulting to work in a world of increasing complexity. With deep functional and sector expertise, paired with innovative AI-powered technology and an investor mindset, we partner with CEOs, boards, private equity and governments every step of the way.
EY-Parthenon is looking for an Engagement Manager with significant experience from operational related M&A projects, specifically within carve-outs. The role is part of our Nordic practice and can be based in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, or Helsinki, working closely with colleagues and clients across the region.
Your key responsibilities
As an Engagement Manager in EY-Parthenon's dedicated carve-out practice, you will play a pivotal role in helping clients navigate complex carve-out transactions and separation programs. Working across the full deal lifecycle, from pre-sign strategy and diligence through post-sign execution, you will support both buy-side and sell-side engagements.
In this role, you will help organizations make critical decisions that shape business performance, operational readiness, and long-term value creation. You will work closely with leading corporates and investors on high-profile, complex transactions, while also contributing to the continued growth and evolution of our market-leading carve-out practice, capabilities, and team. Some of the key responsibilities include;
Leading buy- and sell-side carve-out engagements from pursuit and scoping through delivery and client management
Driving carve-out analyses, standalone operating model design, cost assessments, separation planning, and TSA scoping
Establishing and leading Separation Management Offices for Day 1 and IPO readiness programs
Supporting the development and expansion of our carve-out offering
Mentoring junior team members and fostering an inclusive, high-performance team culture
Skills and attributes for success
Proven experience leading carve-out and separation programs across the deal lifecycle, gained within strategy consulting, transaction advisory, corporate development, M&A, or a related environment.
Strong understanding of operational M&A and value creation, with the ability to translate complex transaction challenges into actionable solutions.
Master's degree in business and economics, Engineering or equivalent
Great communication skills, both verbal and written, in English and preferably Swedish or another Nordic language
Ability to structure and solve complex problems and communicate effectively with senior stakeholders
Ideally, you'll also
Have experience from post-signing related activities, including sign-to-close planning, cutover planning, and PMO / Deal team support throughout the transaction life cycle
Experience from other technical separation related topics, including vendor and/or customer contract separation, legal entity structuring and optimization
Have experience leading value creation related projects, both identification and quantification as well as execution
Being a team player with the ability to build effective relationships at all levels in EY and with clients, both in the Nordics and internationally
What We Look For
An agile, business and growth-oriented mindset. We're looking for innovative individuals who can work in an agile way and adapt to a changing business environment
Curiosity and a purpose-driven approach. We seek people who see opportunities instead of challenges and ask better questions to build a better working world
Inclusivity. We value individuals who embrace diverse perspectives and work inclusively to build safety and trust
What we offer you
You will join a collaborative and entrepreneurial team environment where you will receive significant responsibility early on and you could develop rapidly as a professional. By joining our team, we offer:
Opportunity to work on complex and high-impact engagements with leading Nordic and international clients in high-stakes transactions environments
High-performing, inclusive, collaborative, fun, and entrepreneurial team culture
Modern offices in central locations in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, or Helsinki, and flexible ways of working as part of our Nordic Hybrid Model.
Learn more about careers at EY-Parthenon.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
The application deadline is August 15th, 2026. We will review your application before the summer vacations and start the interviewing process during August. For inquiries about the position, contact Viktor Köpman at viktor.kopman@parthenon.ey.com
, and for recruitment process questions, reach out to Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
Note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
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