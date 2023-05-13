Extra workers/stonemasons to factory near to Södertälje
2023-05-13
Duties:
cut, polish and manufacture kitchen worktops, bathroom tops, table tops and window sills
polishing and grinding stone countertops
We are looking for you who:
has a tradesman background
has a B driver's license
is in good physical shape
You also need to have an eye for good final results before the products are sent to the customer. Flexibility and good physique are important.
We will teach you how to operate our CNC machine and how to polish stones. In the factory, the gang consists of 4 people. You work independently on your machine but as a team everyone helps each other until the day's production is finished.
You do not need to have any education, but a drive to learn and a great technical interest is a requirement. If you have previously worked with CAD or can read CAD files, it is advantageous but not a requirement. With us, you step aside from the current machine operator and learn on the spot what needs to be done.
Access as soon as possible. The job is full-time between 08.00-17.00 (overtime may occur) Monday to Friday. We offer a fixed monthly salary of SEK 29,000 + overtime
We accept applications via e-mail: jobb.granitkungen@gmail.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-12
E-post: jobb.granitkungen@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Caelum Group AB
Jägerhorns Väg 1
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
CEO assistent
Silja Laasbärg silja@granitkungen.se Jobbnummer
7773920