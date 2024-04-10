External Vendor Support
2024-04-10
Job description
Are you interested in technology and keen on working with external vendors at a leading global pharmaceutical company in Gothenburg? We are currently seeking individuals to join PerkinElmer as External Vendor Support consultants. In this role, you will manage global suppliers across various disciplines.
PerkinElmer is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability status, age, or veteran status, or any other characteristics protected by applicable law. PerkinElmer is committed to a culturally diverse workforce.
This is a 6-month consultant assignment provided by Randstad Life Sciences with chances of extension.
Responsibilities
As an External Vendor Support consultant, you will be responsible for escorting and assisting external suppliers during their visits, as well as helping to plan their visits. It is essential to have an interest in technical matters, strong social skills, and the ability to perform basic technical tasks after receiving training.
Qualifications
Minimum Requirements:
High school diploma with a focus on science or technology or a relevant background in mechanical engineering
Proficiency in computer skills
Strong networking abilities
Highly collaborative mindset
Excellent communication skills in English (both spoken and written)
Bonus points if you have experience working in a laboratory environment
If you meet these requirements and are excited about the opportunity to work with us, we encourage you to apply. You can apply either in English or in Swedish. We look forward to welcoming talented individuals who are passionate about technology and collaboration to our team.
