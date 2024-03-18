External Supply Co-ordinator at AstraZeneca
2024-03-18
Experienced in clinical supply chain and supplier management? Then you might be AstraZeneca 's new External Supply Co-ordinator!
Do you have an interest in clinical supply chain and working with external vendors and are you a person who would like to be part of a truly global team and play a key role in getting medicines to patient - then join AstraZeneca in Gothenburg as a External Supply Co-ordinator!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a one-year consulting assignment starting in June. You will be employed by TNG for the duration of the assignment period.
At AstraZeneca we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There 's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
Your Responsibilities
As an External Supply Co-ordinator, you will establish relationships with external suppliers and collaborate in teams of internal experts (e.g., Technical, Quality Assurance, Procurement) in the sourcing of services and goods required by CM&S from external suppliers in support of global projects for AstraZeneca. This role will have a specific focus on sourcing the goods and services required for sourcing commercially available product for use in AstraZeneca sponsored Clinical Trials.
The Bigger Picture
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) apply science and technology that turns concepts into actual medicines which help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
Clinical Manufacture & Supply (C&MS) within PT&D provides an agile and flexible end-to-end Clinical Supply Chain that manufactures, outsources and delivers supplies and services to hundreds of thousands of patients across the globe.
Our Expectations
Requirements for the role:
* BSc level education in a relevant discipline.
* Minimum 5 years ' experience of working within a Research & Development or Procurement environment and working with external providers.
* Appropriate depth of technical knowledge for the activity being sourced, to be able to fully understand any risks to delivery and make the best use of the technical experts on the team to make effective decisions.
* Experience of data analysis
Desirable for the role:
* Supplier Relationship Management skills
* Understanding quality principles and GMP requirements
* Project Management experience.
* Networking skills
* Good communication skills
* A high degree of personal credibility when interfacing with organisations internal and external to AZ.
We are seeking those who embrace change, show great initiative, flexibility, and a willingness to learn. We would ideally like to receive applications from people with clinical supply chain and supplier management experience.
Interested?
