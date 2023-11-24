External Platform Key Account Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Our company is infused with the ARKET DNA: Modern Genuine Inspiring Good. We have a winning attitude in everything we do and are convinced that the culture at ARKET is the main ingredient for our success. As an employee, you are always an ambassador for ARKET and part of leading our company forward where everyone is seen as a leader, both for yourself and the work you do.
You encourage and contribute to the shared responsibility of creating and protecting an inclusive and welcoming workplace where we create motivation and job satisfaction for ourselves and others and where everyone is allowed to self-identity. You always have our customers at heart, and you have an open and curious mindset. We believe that commitment, expertise, and knowledge is a key factor in the success for ARKET and for you.
You actively work to achieve great teamwork and collaboration across organizational boundaries where our values are the basis for your work and a natural part of our way of working.
WHAT YOU DO
As Key Account Manager you drive the selling and grow the partnership with one or several partners in collaboration with our Key Account Coordinator.
Your responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:
Drive selling to external partners towards set company goals and strategies.
Constantly cater for the needs of the partner by monitoring, analysing and responding to the categories that the partner sees as most important.
Has detailed knowledge about our selling and assortment at External Platforms and is capable to find opportunities to grow a profitable business. Daily monitoring of the performance.
Follow trends and secure that we constantly have a relevant assortment at External platforms.
Be the spokesperson within External Digital platforms for everything Collection related.
Initiate and implement methods/ways of working for the External Digital platforms wholesale model within ARKET.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe you have strong salesmanship, drive and constantly seek to improve the business. You also have excellent communication skills, the ability to build strong relationships and have a genuine interest in fashion.
We also see that you have:
Previous experience within Wholesale/Marketplaces
Salesmanship (hunt selling/fashion intelligence)
Drive and engagement
Strong communication skills and customer excellency (problem-solving YES-attitude)
Leadership (informal leader of Coordinator role)
Strategic, has overview short-/ long-term
Additional information
This is a permanent full-time position located in our ARKET Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send us your CV (in English) latest December 3rd. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. This is why we kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as this could cause unintentional bias.
We look forward to hearing from you!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of a great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Maria Skolgata (visa karta
)
118 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8284933