External Operation Administrator
Scania CV AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role summery
Would you like to join a fun team in a dynamic and developing environment? At Scania R&D External Operations we navigate between R&D and Procurement in a global setup and we need a new assistant to help us in our journey ahead.
Job Responsibilities
Your main work consists of onboarding and offboarding consultants according to the defined process and structure. As we handle a high number of consultants, a big part of the work is automated and you will have the opportunity to learn a lot about automation through the Power Automate platform.
Consultant life cycle management; Onboarding, offboarding, education and more
- Including creation and adaption of process related to above topics;
Continuous improvement; Digitalizing and automating our process flows
Coordinate and track ongoing projects
Be the voice of External Operation in various forum (IT, ISEC, Assistant).
Be an active part of the management team and provide administrative support
Maintain and organize website, files, documents
Handling various challenges that come up on a weekly basis
Travel will not be required. Previous experience within administrative work, working at Scania and with the Microsoft Power Automate platform is meriting.
Who You Are
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a flexible team player with some years of working experience and with some academic background. You are able to handle the Microsoft Office tools and communicate well in English in written and verbally. You are service minded, proactive, productive and interested in developing and learning new skills. You will be challenged in many ways - always in a safe environment where we succeed and fail as a team.
If you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
This Is Us
Scania R&D External Operations works with external consultant deliveries, making sure the entire R&D organization can easily utilize external support to get work done through a well-functioning process. We support the Scania R&D line organization from start-up and onboarding to ramp-down and offboarding of the work packages and its consultants.
The group consists of 10 people in the team; 6 sitting in Södertälje and 4 in India and we are split in different roles. Three women and seven men, all with different personality traits to complement and support each other, and a total of over 100 years of Scania experience. We work in a fun, dynamic and many times complex environment but always manage the challenges as a team by supporting each other.
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2024-12-20. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Ephigenie Gagne, Group Manager, ephigenie.gagne@scania.com
We look forward for your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9057526