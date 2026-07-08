External & Projects Communications Manager
Trans Europe Halles / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2026-07-08
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External & Projects Communications Manager
Gross salary: Starting from 24,800 SEK/month (part-time 80%. Full-time equivalent 31,000 SEK/month).
Position: 80%, starting 1 September 2026. One-year temporary contract with possibility of extension. Location: Lund, Sweden, with flexible 50:50 remote working. Reports to: Managing Director.
Main purpose:
External & Projects Communications Manager is responsible for leading TEH's external communications and managing the implementation of Communication and Dissemination Work Packages for European projects, with a primary focus on CIRCLE project (Horizon Europe). You will be the bridge between TEH's internal work and external visibility, ensuring TEH's missions, projects, and advocacy are effectively communicated to stakeholders, partners, and the public, while delivering on Horizon Europe requirements.
Key responsibilities:
Horizon Europe project communication & management
Lead implementation of WP6–8 for CIRCLE (13 partners, 11 countries) and other EU projects. Develop/execute project-specific communication strategies aligned with EU guidelines, consortium agreements, and TEH's goals. Manage deliverables (reports, toolkits, digital platforms) and monitor KPIs. Coordinate with partners to ensure consistent messaging and timely delivery. Co-coordinate website redevelopment.
External communications & advocacy
Communicate TEH's missions and activities to external stakeholders, including representatives at events (e.g., Folk & Kultur, EU Parliament, conferences), solidarity campaigns, statements, and advocacy. Develop/distribute segmented external newsletters for policy makers, funders, and cultural networks.
Project & initiative communication
Launch/promote new TEH projects via social media and website. Communicate major updates, open calls, and calls to action for projects where TEH leads communication (e.g., CIRCLE, CTM) or is a partner (e.g., Co-PED, ZMINA). Own/manage the "TEH Initiatives" section on the website.
Knowledge sharing & resources
Prepare/publish knowledge-sharing resources (videos, guides, templates, toolkits, reports, briefs) and project communications. Lead redevelopment of the "TEH Resources" section as a repository for members and external stakeholders.
Digital & social media management
Manage TEH's LinkedIn (primary) and support Facebook/Instagram. Develop content strategies for external stakeholders. Ensure consistent branding across all TEH external channels. Monitor engagement and suggest improvements.
Reporting & documentation
Develop TEH project reports. Contribute to annual report, highlighting project achievements/impacts. Support funding applications. Document/archive TEH's external communications and project outputs.
Event & mission support
Provide communication support for TEH's participation in external events (e.g., conferences, policy dialogues). Develop communication materials for TEH missions. Coordinate with TEH's Network Communications Manager & Community Manager.
Desired skills & expertise:
EU-funded projects (2+ years): Leading WP6–8, implementing dissemination/exploitation strategies, managing multi-partner consortia (10+ partners)
Project management: Planning/delivering complex international projects, website coordination, monitoring KPIs/reporting
Communication & content: Excellent writing/editing (reports, articles, social media, newsletters), storytelling for diverse audiences, multimedia production
Digital tools: CMS (Wagtail), Mailchimp, Microsoft Teams/SharePoint, social media, design software (Canva/Adobe)
Stakeholder engagement: Building/managing relationships with EU institutions, NGOs, cultural organisations; facilitating knowledge exchange
Interpersonal: Intercultural awareness, strong collaboration (remote/international), proactive, detail-oriented, adaptable
Qualifications:
Master's degree in communications, media, marketing, project/cultural management, or equivalent professional experience. High-level English (C1/C2). Additional European languages an asset.
Proficiency: CMS platforms, social media (LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram), project management tools, design software. Based/willing to relocate to Lund, Sweden.
Note: Limited relocation support for non-EU residents. Swedish work permit minimum salary: 34,470 SEK/month.
Application Process:
Read the fully detailed Job description here: https://www.teh.net/news/external-projects-communications-manager-needed/
Send CV and Letter of Interest to jobs@teh.net
. Subject: External & Projects Communications Manager – [Your Name]. Apply by: 26 July 2026, 23:59 CEST. Interviews: 3–7 August 2026.
DISCLAIMER:
Trans Europe Halles is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from underrepresented groups and diverse backgrounds. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26
E-post: jobs@teh.net Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "External Comms Manager [Name]". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trans Europe Halles
, https://www.teh.net/news/external-projects-communications-manager-needed/ Kontakt
Thalia Giovannelli thalia@teh.net Jobbnummer
9997418