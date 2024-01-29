External Infrastructure Specialist
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
External Infrastructure Specialist
We are strengthening our infrastructure team with an External Infrastructure Specialist to help get all the critical infrastructure in place that will be necessary for us to be able to start producing green steel in Boden in the beginning of 2026. The infrastructure includes among others, power, port infrastructure, national railway infrastructure, railroad connecting the national rail to the site, process water infrastructure bringing water from the Luleå river, drinking and sewage water, fiber and roads to our Boden site.
The infrastructure projects will be handled by the municipalities and municipality-owned companies of Boden and Luleå in close dialogue with H2GS. The infrastructure is critical for H2GS operations but could also be utilized by other users with operations in the relevant areas. In this role, you will play an important role in making sure that the Infrastructure needs of H2 Green Steel are being met. This will mean creating alignment internally and understanding what our requirements/needs are from a technical perspective and then building relationships with key stakeholders at municipalities, the county administrative board, government bodies and agencies and main suppliers. This is a dynamic role with significant growth opportunities and the possibility to take a larger role within the Boden operations, or be a part of building the required infrastructure for our future sites globally. You will report to our External Infrastructure Manager, Peter Flymalm, and be a part of our Infrastructure team but also collaborate closely with functions like Public Affairs, Communications, Operations, Project Delivery, Legal and Finance.
Responsibilities:
Manage external infrastructure processes from an H2GS perspective
Be part of ensuring infrastructure is designed and built according to H2GS needs through coordination between stakeholders from Operations and Project Delivery teams both internally and externally.
Create work plans and monitor progress in dialogue with relevant internal and external stakeholders to ensure alignment with the H2GS Boden Project time plan
Monitor and manage project risks in dialogue with stakeholders
Provide relevant status updates about the external infrastructure to H2GS stakeholders i.e. lenders and shareholders
Negotiating service contracts with the main service providers of the external infrastructure in accordance with potential regulation and market best practice, in collaboration with other H2GS functions such as finance and legal
Contribute to potential public procurement processes managed by external stakeholders
Build trustful relationships with key stakeholders in general and at the Boden and Luleå municipalities, the county administrative board, government bodies and agencies and main suppliers.
Qualifications:
Academic education/ engineering or business
Excellent written and verbal communication in English and Swedish
Grit and resilience - Strong stakeholder management skills and ability to build trustful relationships
Proven ability to manage projects related to planning, engineering, and/ or construction of infrastructure
A big plus is experience in power systems or other complex infrastructure, experience from working with public sector organizations, Infrastructure management capabilities
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
