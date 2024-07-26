External Development Technical Artist
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise. We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe, developing Battlefield's one-of-a-kind multiplayer suite, while also building a team to support our new Seattle-based studio, Ridgeline Games, who are leading the development of a single-player narrative campaign.
We strongly believe our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to join us in Stockholm, Gothenburg or working remotely, to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
We are looking for an External Development Technical Artist to manage our partner teams in building content for the next Battlefield and facilitating the collaboration with our internal technical artists. You are exercising empathy and support in who you are. You have experience working as a technical artist or are an artist with several years of experience in external development. Reporting to the Lead External Development Technical Artist, you have subject matter expertise in runtime technical art and performance debugging with a passion for working with teams to create something greater than you could by yourself.
Responsibilities
Work together with the Lead External Development Technical Artist to support external technical artists in delivering content to quality and in time.
Hold regular meetings with external teams, supporting, giving feedback and building their skills long-term.
Help set up infrastructure to onboarding external partners. This includes perforce, windows server and network troubleshooting.
Questions and improves our production processes and tooling together with the Technical Art Director, clarifying them to the team through presentations and documentation.
Provide technical feedback to external technical artists.
Qualifications:
You have 5+ years of experience in the technical art craft.
You can work with external vendors in a collaborative way.
You have some interest in improving processes and setting requirements for tools
You have experience with content creation and 3D engines.
