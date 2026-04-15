External Campaign Leader
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-15
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:
Are you interested in integrating technology, warranty management, and cost analysis? Do you want to learn about Volvo Buses' quality work, and reach out to our dealers with quality solutions, then this might be the job role for you!
About Us - Meet Your New TeamVolvo Buses is a leading global brand in buses and coaches, operating in over 140 countries. Our mission is to shape the future of transport solutions, helping millions reach their destinations each day. When you join us, you'll be part of the Global Warranty Support Department within Product Development. Our team manages warranty systems and processes, warranty data analysis tools, quality campaigns, safety investigations, and supplier warranty recovery. With 10 experienced members, we focus on being fair to our customers while minimizing costs related to quality issues. Our roles are diverse, giving you plenty of opportunities to learn and grow.
How You Can Make an ImpactYour campaigns will provide effective solutions for dealers worldwide, helping them repair buses and get compensated for their work. You'll handle requests from Quality Solution Leaders, calculate campaign expenses, and coordinate with other departments to make sure spare parts and repair instructions are ready for dealers. Before launching it on the market, you'll present your campaigns to our committee for approval.
Who Are We Looking For?To manage campaigns, we're looking for someone who understands quality problems, like calculating cost and structure parameters in the campaign claim system. You are dependent on other departments' deliveries, so you would like to cooperate in a good way to receive what you need. As software quality is crucial, we are looking for someone who can strengthen the department with software competence. To manage multiple campaigns efficiently, you must organize, prioritize, and plan your work effectively. You need to be able to analyze data and trouble shoot when the dealers encounter problems with campaigns.
You will work with the finance department on campaign budgets and provisions when campaigns are closed or extended. You will also help conduct User Acceptance Tests during campaign system developments.
Since there is room for improvement in our way of working, we expect you to be in the forefront of computer technology, skilled in excel, open to changes, and to drive improvements together with your colleagues. We encourage you to take charge of your competence development, and data analytics plays a key role in it.
Are We a Good Fit?Do you want to reach our customers globally with a well-functioning solution to quality issues? Then please send in your application because you might very well be the one we are looking for!
Questions? Contact Us!We are happy to give you more information about this position: Carina Sämfors, Director Global Warranty Support, +46 76 5531416, carina.samfors@volvo.com
Helena Larsson, External Campaign Leader, +46 765537182, helena.larsson.2@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Buses you join one of the world's leading providers of sustainable people transport solutions. What we do affects millions of people around the world: passengers, drivers, customers; in fact, entire cities and countries. This job gives you the opportunity to work with the future of people transportation and infrastructure. We have a strong culture of working together to help each other, sharing knowledge and experience. Together, we shape the world we want to live in. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "30870-44109077". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Mona Teien Borkmann +46 739028137 Jobbnummer
9857144