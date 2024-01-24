Expression of Interest: Team Lead for our local IT Operations team
2024-01-24
This is an interest check for future openings for this position
Do you want to be a part of shaping our IT landscape's future and substantially impact our organization's success? Then join us as Team Lead, where you will play a crucial role within IT Operations at SICK Linköping.
What our IT Operations team does
IT operations is distributed both on a corporate level in Linköping and with our Headquarters in Germany. Our local IT team is responsible for ensuring the functionality of the server and network infrastructure as well as all client computers for the 120 users on site. The responsibility also includes all digital equipment and solutions such as equipment for conference rooms, telephony, alarm and access systems, SW applications for the digitalization of workflows. Tasks are diverse and range from minor support issues to complex matters, as well as initiating, planning and operating of advanced projects.
Day-to-day tasks for the team can include, but not be limited to
• Ongoing support and maintenance of hardware: computers, phones, conference systems etc.
• Maintenance of servers and network (using VMware)
• Installation and troubleshooting of hardware and software issues, firewalls, authorization administration and other systems
• Maintenance of tools and infrastructure for software development
What you will do at SICK Linköping
Your role encompasses a range of responsibilities, starting with organizing and leading the team's activities, and creating an environment that promotes efficiency and growth. Your role also involves ensuring the functionality and availability of our systems and upholding security standards for a secure IT environment. You'll actively participate in planning, maintaining, developing, and improving our IT environment. An integral part of this role is effective budget management, communication with the corporate IT department and user communication. Of course, this is done according to industry practices and corporate standards.
To succeed in this role you need
• Demonstrated expertise in ensuring the availability and security of IT systems
• Experience from managing entire project lifecycles
• Good knowledge of practices and standards within IT operations and security
• Experience working with DevOps
• People and leadership skills
• Experience in working with global organizations with a centralized IT department is advantageous
• Full professional proficiency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
To thrive in this position, you need to enjoy building and maintaining strong networks with colleagues, both on-site in Linköping and . You need to be structured, yet have a curious mind, a strong security awareness, and excellent collaboration skills.
What we offer
SICK is a world-leading supplier of sensors and sensor solutions for industrial applications. We are 12 000 employees in more than 50 countries and our headquarter is located in Waldkirch, Germany.
SICK in Linköping is an innovation center for Machine Vision and we are 100 committed employees with a big passion for image processing and visualization. For more than 35 years, our team at SICK Linköping has successfully developed and delivered software for technically leading products within the field of 2D and 3D vision, as well as system solutions for robot guidance and quality control.
At SICK Linköping, we are very proud of being a healthy and attractive workplace. For many years, we have been elected as one of the best workplaces in Sweden according to the survey Great Place to Work, the latest award is from 2023. We work actively to reduce our climate footprint and we are active in various ways to contribute to society and to increase diversity at our workplace.
Contact
For more information, please contact Åsa Hägglund, Controller and Manager in Finance & Administration, at +46(0)72-2267706, or Charlotte Axelsson, HR Manager, at +46(0)73-9209950. We recommend that you submit your application, even if it is an expression of interest. We regularly review the applications and will contact you proactively if we believe you could be a suitable candidate for this position, as part of our preventive screening process.
