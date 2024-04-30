Export Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Speditörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla speditörsjobb i Ludvika
2024-04-30
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an Export Manager to High Voltage Products that is a business unit within Hitachi Energy in Ludvika with an exciting journey ahead, expected to grow significantly the next coming years. The business unit develop, manufacture and market high voltage products for HVAC and HVDC systems, such as surge arresters, breakers, instrument transformers, capacitors, cooling systems and cable accessories.
We are shipping goods to over 100 different countries and offer you a high pasted environment where you will be responsible for the execution of outbound deliveries for 5 different operating units within High Voltage Products. You will support and engage your team to act and perform at their best and handle change with commitment.
You will be part of the Operations Management team and lead a team of 10 direct reports.
You will be joining a high pasted and dynamic environment where a very committed, knowledgeable, and hardworking team, who values a positive and fun working culture will welcome you.
You and your team will have a large contact network and be working with several different stakeholders such as customers, project managers, sales and order representatives, forwarders and more. You will also be responsible that we are fulfilling trade and compliance regulations, both within customs and export control.
Your responsibilities
You make sure your team delivers on time and with high quality to meet customers' expectations
Own and develop our transportation processes and assuring high level execution.
Act as first level escalation for transportation issue resolution/hot topics including claims.
Follow up freight cost development and assuring we are using the correct freight cost base in tenders and orders.
Be the liaison to trade compliance organization
Identify gaps vs targets and investigate on root causes and take adequate corrective/preventive measures
Your background
You have experience from leadership roles
As a leader you are inspirational and help your team to translate visions and strategies into meaningful work
We believe that you have previous experience within Logistics and Transportation or similar
You have a strong sense of ownership, are structured, goal-oriented and look for improvement opportunities.
You have good communication and networking skills as well as strong analytic and problem-solving mindset.
You will be operating on a local and global arena so fluency written and spoken in Swedish and English is required
More about us
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute, so we encourage you to send in your application latest by 2024-05-26. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
More information: Recruiting Manager, Tobias Brisvåg, tobias.brisvag@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Johan Frisk, +46 41107-38 39 68. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8650114