Export Control Manager
Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Kristinehamn Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Kristinehamn
2026-07-21
, Storfors
, Nacka
, Degerfors
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB i Kristinehamn
An incredible opportunity awaits you as Export Control Manager to join our Site Support team in Kristinehamn. In this role, you will work with export control regulations and compliance across a broad range of activities, with a primary focus on obtaining export licenses, communicating with authorities, developing processes, and guiding and training our organization in export control requirements.
You will play a key role in supporting the business by ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations while enabling efficient operations. The position offers extensive collaboration with stakeholders across the organization, making it ideal for someone who enjoys combining regulatory expertise with practical business support.
What you will be doing
As Export Control Manager, you will:
• Manage export license applications and related documentation.
• Act as the primary point of contact with relevant authorities.
• Develop and maintain export control processes, procedures, and guidelines.
• Support and advise the organization on export control requirements and compliance matters.
• Deliver training and awareness activities related to export control regulations.
• Monitor changes in relevant laws and regulations and translate them into practical business requirements.
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders across sales, projects, supply chain, engineering, and aftermarket functions.
• Work closely with colleagues in our Export Control and Security teams to support both new sales and aftermarket activities.
To ensure your success in the role, you will receive comprehensive training from both Kongsberg Maritime's internal Export Control function and external experts.
We think you should have
We are looking for someone with the mindset and motivation to guide colleagues towards export control compliance in a continuously evolving regulatory environment. You have excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish, both written and spoken, and a structured, results-oriented approach to work. You can take initiative and drive tasks independently while building strong relationships across functions and all levels of the organization through your excellent interpersonal skills.
Experience in areas such as export control or trade compliance, a technical background, regulatory compliance, laws and regulations, project management, or process development and process management is considered an advantage but not required.
To succeed in this role, you are collaborative and team-oriented, with a service-minded and supportive attitude. You communicate clearly and confidently, take an analytical and solution-focused approach to challenges, and are comfortable navigating changing requirements and complex situations.
This position is subject to a security clearance process. Obtaining and maintaining the required security clearance is a condition of employment. The role also requires citizenship of countries that are members of NATO, the European Union, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, or Switzerland in accordance with applicable regulations.
Why join us
An exciting and important position working for the world-leading supplier of maritime solutions
Be part of a diverse team spread across several countries, embracing collaboration and cultural diversity.
We offer flexible working hours and the option to work remote or from home office.
Kongsberg Maritime is a global leader in maritime technology. We deliver advanced solutions to the merchant fleet, offshore, fishing, and naval vessels, setting new standards for safe, efficient, and sustainable operations - both for new builds and existing fleets. In close collaboration with customers and research environments, we develop technology that solves real challenges at sea. Today, more than 30,000 vessels operate with our systems on board. Kongsberg Maritime has more than 8,300 employees in 35 countries.
Our Propulsion and Handling division delivers world class products for propulsion, handling systems and waterjet for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore and naval. Our products enhance operational efficiency and deliver safe, secure, reliable and sustainable products to our valued customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsbergmaritime.com/
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Kontakt
HR Specialist
Annie Blomkvist annie.blomkvist@km.kongsberg.com +4672 142 47 94 Jobbnummer
10008505