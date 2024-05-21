Export Control Manager
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Export Control Manager willing to take an active part in developing our process and being in charge of Export control in the Business support function of Strategic account management.
About the role
As an Export Control Manager, you will work closely with our defence team, Scania functions involved in the export control process in Sweden and abroad, strategic customers, and the authorities.
Your key assignment is to ensure that all export control operations are aligned and performed in compliance with export control regulations, that required permits are timely obtained and that necessary registration of the documents is properly done. The role includes driving process improvement and automation, as well as control of new regulatory requirements integration into business processes, identification and assessment of Export Control risks to secure the position of the company.
Rquired experience and qualifications
As a person, we believe you are professional, structured, result-oriented, have great communication skills and a strong commitment to act with integrity. You can work with complex tasks and solve problems. Furthermore, team spirit and respect for the individual are crucial for you!
You don't have to meet all the bullets below, but if you can that's of course a bonus!
• University degree
• Mastery of export control regulations (Sweden, EU, International)
• Certified Export Control Manager by the Swedish Export Control Society
• Strong Project Management skills
• Native speaker of Swedish, fluent in English
• EU citizenship
• Experience in a similar role minimum 3 years with knowledge of potential compliance risks
• Microsoft Office
• Strong analytical skills
• Excellent interpersonal skills
More about us and what we offer
Business support is a diverse multi-national and inclusive team managing a wide range of interesting business tasks and interacting with internal stakeholders and customers. We are inspired to work together, learn from each other, and get energized during our team-building activities.
Scania offers permanent employment from day one. No try-out period. We believe in recruiting the right people in the right way and giving them the prerequisites they need to succeed.
Further information and application
Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than the 2nd of June 2024. Applications might be handled throughout the whole application period.
If you have specific questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisitions Specialist Maria Walde, maria.walde@scania.com
.
We are looking forward to your application!
A background check might be conducted for the position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8696400