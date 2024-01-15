Export Control Manager
We are looking for a new Export Control Manager to Training & Simulation. The domain Export Control is a part of the newly formed Business Support organization which is a part of the Strategy & Purchasing department. You will be working in close cooperation with current export control function but also functions such as Information Security, Compliance, Contract Management. Training & Simulation is a highly international company working with customers and support sites throughout the world. Your role will be to support and guide the organization in accordance with export regulations. The export control function at Training & Simulation works closely together with Export Control function at Business Area Dynamics.
The role as Export Control Manager (RA-95) - is to ensure implementation of applicable laws and corporate legal/commercial directives and decisions by directing and supporting the Business Units. The Export Control Manager work consists of, but is not limited to, application of different types of export authorizations, reporting, monitoring compliance, and signing legally binding statement and undertakings within the area of export control. It also consists of generally securing adherence of applicable laws and regulations within export control.
Within this specific role, you will work closely with the Business Unit functions such as project management, development, sourcing, production and shipping. You will be monitoring and supporting them so that they have:
* Well-adapted, efficient and competent organizations to secure compliance
* Well-adapted support systems and routines to manage export control issues to secure compliance
* Adequate training in Export Control
* Adequate training and knowledge of product classification within export control
Ideally, you have some years of experience and a record of accomplishment within the discipline of Export Control in a company managing complex system solutions. You may also be an engineer with some years of work experience within for example development or product management, who are seeking to develop your skills towards Compliance, or a recent graduate with an interest in technology and a desire to delve into Compliance and Export Control.
Your skills and experience:
* The ability to be an ambassador for the function internally and externally
* Be able to understand Saab's and the Business Area's strategies and policies and act in accordance with those directions and intentions
* Strong ability to drive through and implement directions and policies
* Developed problem-solving skills and an analytical mindset
* Self-motivated with the ability to motivate others
Required skills:
* Communication skills in English, verbal and written
* A true team player
The ideal candidate would have:
* Being certified "Export Control Manager" is meriting. However, the successful candidate will undergo training and become certified
* Good understanding of Training & Simulation and its products, organization and ways of working
* Good understanding of Export Control
* Understanding of the GMS processes: Win Business, Execute Business and Manage Project or similar from outside Saab
* Good understanding of design and product structures in IFS
Education, training and counselling are essential parts of the work tasks and we therefore put a lot of emphasis on personal characteristics.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
We always apply continuous selection in our recruitment processes and the position may be filled before the expiry date. We welcome your application today!
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
