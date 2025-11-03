Export Control Administrator, Lund
At Axis Communications we are passionate about delivering solutions for a smarter and safer world!
The Trade Compliance team enable Axis to import and export products worldwide, always adhering to laws and regulations and striving to minimize import and export costs.
We are now looking for an Export Control Administrator to join temporarily our team at AXIS Communications HQ in Lund, Sweden for a period of one year.
Who is your future team?
We are a highly performing diverse team consisting of thirteen skilled persons with different age, gender, nationality, knowledge, and background. The combination makes us strong and adds flavor and joy to our workplace.
Four persons focus on Export Compliance, ensuring that Axis complies with Export Control regulations worldwide and that our high-tech products are not supplied to restricted countries, parties, or users.
The other persons focus on Customs Compliance, securing that import and export activities are performed in a compliant and efficient manner and customs costs are minimized. Your focus will be on Export Compliance.
What will you do as Export Control Administrator?
As an Export Control Administrator, you are an important part of the operational team within Global Supply Chain overall and specifically within the Export Compliance Team. You will work closely with Axis Order and Sales divisions in the different regions to secure that we are complying with EU and US Export Control legislation, embargoes, and sanctions.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
* Everyday contact with external and internal stakeholders.
* Daily monitoring of orders in our ERP system and taking actions on them.
* End User Statement approvals.
* Order approvals in our ERP system.
* Periodical reviews on data from different systems.
To thrive in this role, you should:
* Be curious about people, export control and supply chain.
* Dare to act with the company's best interests in mind and manage yourself effectively.
* Approach problem-solving in a structured manner with a high sense of accountability.
* Pay attention to details and have ability to co-operate across organizational borders.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Some experience of export, import and/or export control (EU, US legislation).
* Communication skills and enjoy interacting and collaborating with different people and cultures.
* Proficient in Microsoft Office applications and familiarity with working in ERP systems.
* Fluent in English, both written and verbally.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - Welcome to send your application! (CV and personal letter).
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Bill Eliasson ,
This is a temporary (one-year) full-time position based at our HQ in Lund, Sweden. Ersättning
