Export administrator
2023-09-26
We are looking for two new colleagues to join us in the Export team within Customer Service. The position as an Export administrator is important for Perstorp. High quality and service to our customers is vital for us to continue our successful journey. We aim to be the natural partner for our customers by providing excellent service, building long lasting relationships and to deliver that little extra that the customer does not expect.
About the position
You will be part of a team that works with Export worldwide. We are about 30 Officers in the team, divided into 3 smaller teams with different region focus. We are of different ages and cultural background. This contributes to a stimulating work environment where we share energy and support each other.
You will primarily work with order entry, transportation, shipments, invoicing and Export documentation according to country specific legal requirements. In our work no day is the same as the previous day. Most requests come via email but you handle a portion of your work over telephone as well. During a normal work day you will have contact with both internal and external stakeholders.
During your first month you will undergo our introduction program. You will be given a mentor, get to know our processes, systems and the normal work flow during a day. When you are ready you will be handed your own accounts that you will be responsible for.
This is a temporary employment with possibility for becoming a permanent employment. We are looking for a colleague that will join us for at least 12 months. For the right candidate there are many different of opportunities for personal development within the Perstorp Group.
We believe you have:
We are looking for a colleague with a "can do" mentality, nothing is impossible for you and you take pride in delivering on your promises. You are structured, solution oriented and a true team player.
Good knowledge in written and spoken, English and Swedish.
SAP knowledge
Experience with CRM system, preferable SalesForce
General knowledge about Export orders such as booking, Incoterms, Payment terms, documentation, regulations, customs and Letter of credit.
Other information
We are working with continuous selection so please send us your application as soon as possible.
The position is based in Perstorp. We offer our team colleagues the possibility to work remotely 3 days per week, but 2 days presence at the office in Perstorp per week is mandatory.
For more information about the position contact Therése Lindström,
Customer Service Manager, at therese.lindstrom@perstorp.com
or +46 729 77 97 65.
About Perstorp
For over 130 years, Perstorp has worked to improve the daily lives of millions of people around the world with innovative chemistry. Today we have an annual turnover of 14,9 billion SEK and have 1,350 employees worldwide, in Asia, Europe and North America. Our specialty chemicals make everything from cars to computers, from sails to shoes, lighter, stronger and safer. Every aspect of our corporate culture is infused with our core values of focused innovation, reliability and responsibility.
One of the Group's largest unit is Site Perstorp, in Sweden, which has been manufacturing chemical products in various forms since 1881. Basic & specialty polyols, formates, organic acids and formaldehyde are the main products manufactured in Perstorp.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development.
Learn more at www.perstorp.com
