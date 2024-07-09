Explore Front-End Developer Roles at Nexer!
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Tjörn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled front-end developer with a passion for cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to creating exceptional user experiences? Nexer is actively searching for talented individuals to join our dedicated teams, offering exciting opportunities in both in-house and consultancy roles. We prioritize competence and encourage a learning mindset, providing an environment where your skills will be honed and put to use on projects critical to our clients' digital journeys.
In-House Opportunities with MyTeam
Join MyTeam, our in-house unit, and contribute to customer-centric solutions through new development and maintenance tasks. Collaborate closely with seasoned colleagues, leveraging your expertise in front-end development. MyTeam is currently seeking front-end developers in Gothenburg, Alingsås, and Lidköping.
Key Responsibilities:
• Engage in development projects including both new and maintenance development
• Actively participate in architecture and coding aspects of deliveries.
• Work in agile teams, sometimes with multiple commitments simultaneously.
• Work closely with the customers to solve and improve new ideas and challenges
Consultancy Opportunities: Front-End Consulting Team
Join our dynamic Front-End Consulting team! As a consultant, you'll be employed by Nexer, working at client sites on diverse assignments across various industries, with a focus on front-end development. The Front-End Team has openings in Gothenburg.
Key Responsibilities:
• Contribute to enhancing and innovating user interfaces using cutting-edge front-end technologies.
• Engage in knowledge-sharing and team-building activities.
• Work on assignments across various industries, with a primary focus on front-end development.
Your Qualifications:
• Several years of experience in front-end development, focusing on technologies like Angular, React, or Vue.
• Proficiency in creating exceptional user experiences through front-end, web, or full-stack development.
• Passion for problem-solving through code.
• Education in software development is preferred.
• Fluency in English and Swedish is essential.
Skills and Technologies:
• Proficient in front-end technologies such as Angular, React, or Vue.
• Familiarity with Microsoft SQL, TypeScript, and other relevant frameworks.
• Knowledge of TDD/BDD, Clean Code, and version control systems like GIT.
• Experience with Microsoft Azure/AWS, Microservices, Docker, and related technologies.
• Bonus points for familiarity with NodeJS, GraphQL, Entity Framework, Blazor, or MAUI.
Application Process:
Eager to explore these opportunities? Submit your application below; please note that we don't accept applications via email. For inquiries, contact our recruiter, Amanda Stenberg, at Amanda.Stenberg@nexergroup.com
.
Discover a career that combines the stability of in-house development with the versatility of consultancy projects at Nexer. Join us in creating innovative solutions and fostering a collaborative and engaging work environment. Your expertise is the key to our success! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345) Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Kontakt
Amanda Stenberg amanda.stenberg@nexergroup.com Jobbnummer
8794276