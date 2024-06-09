Expert User People Analytics & Integrations To Scania
2024-06-09
Looking for a chance to drive change and digitalization within People and Culture? Scania is seeking for an Expert User to join our HR Tech team, specializing in integrations and people analytics. Do you have a passion for data, SQL and utilizing technology to its fullest potential? Your expertise could be just what we need to make a meaningful impact.
Scania is currently undergoing a transformation from being a provider of trucks, buses, and engines to offering complete and sustainable transport solutions. People Business Service & Support Sweden is part of People & Culture (P&C), and we are a team of approximately 120 colleagues providing HR-related services to Scania's managers and employees in Sweden.
Our HR Tech department is a dynamic team of 20 colleagues providing digital solutions for the Swedish P&C landscape and to deliver great digital experiences and technical solution across all P&C processes. Our teams portfolio consists of five products ranging from Compensation & Benefits systems to Integrations & People Analytics.
YOU WILLAs an Expert User in the Swedish HR Tech team, your focus will be data and SQL. You'll also focus on one of the products in our portfolio, Integrations & People Analytics together with our Product owner and Expert user. The purpose with this role is to add value by utilizing our people data; by creating visual insights (the analytics part) and increase automation by having data flow seamlessly between systems (the integration part).
The common denominator between our new integration platform and our people analytic efforts is SQL. You will apply your competence about data and SQL on both integration challenges and people analytic projects. You'll work closely with both the rest of the product team, different stakeholders in business and developers at IT. In this role you'll take an active part when we are developing new dashboards to highlight key people insights and when setting up new integrations between two HR systems.
Your primary tasks will be:
Advise, guide, and educate business stakeholders on technical solutions regarding integrations, people analytics and data management.
Gather business requirements, analyze various solution options, and specify requirements for integration and PBI developers.
Support with hands on development of integrations on our new integration platform.
Create reports and Power BI dashboards to visualize data and share insights.
Troubleshoot issues and lead incidents related to integrations and people analytics.
YOU ARE
In this role, it's important that you can write and read SQL code proficiently, so that you can review and understand how the integration platform is built. You have a background working with either integrations or analytics and we think you have worked with HR data previously. Analytical thinking is key, being able to draw conclusions and propose solutions based on large and complex data sets. You have a high level of self-leadership and with strong communication skills as we value your ability to lead initiatives and share knowledge.
Key requirements:
Relevant university degree within Computer Science, Economics, IT or similar.
SQL proficiency.
Experience of integrations and/or analytics, preferably in an HR context.
Experience of troubleshooting and documenting IT incidents and solutions
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Scania iscollaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment.Please contact recruitment consultantJanin Perezat janin.perez@nexergroup.com
/+46708120 457 orLema Naderiat lema.naderi@nexergroup.com
/ +46 704 20 96 21 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT SCANIAScania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services-related.
Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is a part on TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
