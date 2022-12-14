Expert Software Engineer
2022-12-14
We are looking for an Expert software Engineer having expertse with GCP, AI knowledge, one of our renowned customers in Retail Domain.
Work location:
On site Helsingborg.
The scope of the services
To contribute to the development of cloud based products, according to the PMP domain roadmap.
Cloud Platform: Google Cloud Platform
Frameworks
• ExpressJS (NodeJS)
• Vue
• FastAPI
Testing & Code Quality
• Selenium
• Flake8
• ESLint
• Jest
• Polaris
• Black Duck
Programming Languages
• SQL
• Python
• JavaScript
Version Control:
GitHub
Notification:
• Slack
Automation:
• Renovate (Dependency Updates)
• Terraform (Infrastructure as Code)
• Cloud Build (Build System)
What 3 things from the box above are most important?
Programming Languages and Frameworks mentioned above
Strong Data Modelling knowledge
AI knowledge Ersättning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Monika monika.mayank@uniconvergetech.in Jobbnummer
7256804