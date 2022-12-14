Expert Software Engineer

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg
2022-12-14


Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg, Bjuv, Åstorp, Höganäs, Landskrona eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Helsingborg, Lund, Malmö, Halmstad, Karlskrona eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for an Expert software Engineer having expertse with GCP, AI knowledge, one of our renowned customers in Retail Domain.

Work location:
On site Helsingborg.

The scope of the services
To contribute to the development of cloud based products, according to the PMP domain roadmap.

Cloud Platform: Google Cloud Platform

Frameworks

• ExpressJS (NodeJS)

• Vue

• FastAPI

Testing & Code Quality

• Selenium

• Flake8

• ESLint

• Jest

• Polaris

• Black Duck

Programming Languages

• SQL

• Python

• JavaScript

Version Control:

GitHub

Notification:

• Slack

Automation:

• Renovate (Dependency Updates)

• Terraform (Infrastructure as Code)

• Cloud Build (Build System)

What 3 things from the box above are most important?

Programming Languages and Frameworks mentioned above

Strong Data Modelling knowledge

AI knowledge

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

Arbetsplats
weITglobal

Kontakt
Monika
monika.mayank@uniconvergetech.in

Jobbnummer
7256804

Prenumerera på jobb från W.IT.G Consulting AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB: