Expert / Senior Test Environment Engineer
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-22
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 23274
Nordea is now looking for a Senior / Expert Test Environment Engineer to be part of Nordea's Global Quality Enablers team and work to develop our test environment setup.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are a 'self-starter' who is able to independently manage complex, intricate and multi-faceted change delivery
* Are highly analytical and structured, as well good at planning a project or other change initiative
* Have strong interpersonal and communication skills, and you enjoy working across multiple countries and cultures
Some of the key technologies you will likely become familiar with, on at least a conceptual level:
* Windows Server / RedHat Enterprise Linux
* IBM zOS / HP Non-Stop
* Oracle Technology stack
* Hadoop
* IBM WebSphere MQ
* Kafka
Your experience and background:
* Experience in banking or financial services
* Experience in payments-domain is preferred
* Analysis and design of flows and integrations
* Basic understanding on network infrastructure
Knowledge and skills:
* General understanding of cross-platform communication
* Integration patterns knowledge (interactions between the systems)
* Cross platforms architectural understanding
* Holistic thinking combined with detailed analysis
* Understanding of Quality Assurance processes and their relation to test environments
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 21/04/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Arno Martin Aaldijk at Arno.Martin.Aaldijk@nordea.com
.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
