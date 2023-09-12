Expert Quality Assurance Lead
2023-09-12
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Would you like to become a Quality Architect? We are now looking for a Expert Quality Assurance Lead to join Nordea in our Quality journey.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Quality Architecture & Services team. We add value by incorporating quality in every Nordea project. As the Expert Quality Assurance Lead, you'll play a valuable role in supporting projects with your quality expertise.
What you'll be doing:
* Collaborate with other Expert and Chief level roles by leading their own domain of expertise and leveraging the knowledge of system architecture, test processes, and tools, test automation, non-functional testing, capabilities, and enablers to ensure high quality of deliveries and drive continuous improvement and effective quality risk management on a portfolio level.
* Share your expertise in guiding emerging and existing projects towards quality across whole Development Cycle, beyond testing activities.
* As the Quality Architect support and guide the projects to the quality-oriented solution in all development phases.
* Leverage knowledge of Nordea Quality Strategy to implement, follow up and benefit from it on a portfolio level.
* Relate, network, and reach out with other Expert and Chief level team members to constantly improve knowledge sharing practices, collaboration, teamwork, and feedback culture on a portfolio level.
* Strategically control and coordinate all testing activities, supervise test execution and evaluate the outcome of the test effort in terms of test quality and test efficiency on portfolio level following Nordea standards to secure high quality of deliveries and ensure compliance.
* Support in setting up the testing team to shape it in accordance with project needs.
* Influence, mentor and coach team members to ensure teamwork, provide support for the team to boost team productivity, and increase people satisfaction.
You'll join a growing Quality Architecture & Services Team in Quality Capability. The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Take a proactive and independent approach to ongoing project tasks.
* Deliver results and meet customer expectations.
* Apply QA-related expertise and technology.
* Are a true innovator, open for new ideas and focus on improvements.
* Like to work with people, with professional approach to challenging situations.
Your experience and background:
* Have worked with complex systems consisting of components based on various technologies and diverse types of interfaces.
* Have experience with managing test automation, regression, E2E testing as well as functional and non-functional testing, test levels, test environments, and test data.
* Have 5+ years of experience in QA Lead (or similar) role.
* Are experienced in working with agile methodologies.
* Have good English language skills to freely communicate with stakeholders (also native speakers).
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 26/09/2023. For more information, you're welcome to contact Ewa Klapkowska.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered. Ersättning
