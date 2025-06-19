Expert IT / Business Analyst (with Power BI /SQL expertise)
2025-06-19
Job Description
We are looking for an Advanced IT Business Analyst with a strong background in data analysis and visualization, to join our agile and fast-paced team. You will play a key role in bridging the gap between business and technology, contributing to solutions that support mission-critical decision-making in the credit risk domain.
Key Responsibilities
Conduct advanced data analysis using SQL / Power BI; experience in Python/SAP Analytics is a plus.
Good Experience in handling Finance data models.
Handle large and complex datasets with confidence and efficiency.
Translate business requirements into clear, high- and low-level technical solutions.
Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and the IT development team.
Create and validate functional test cases; support Unit Testing, Integration testing, and UAT testing phases.
Communicate effectively within an agile setup and deliver high-quality solutions.
Leverage Power BI (5+ years) to design dashboards and analytical reports that support business KPIs and strategic decisions.
Must-Have Skills & Experience
6-8 years of total IT experience, with at least 5+ years in a IT/Business analyst role.
Minimum 5 years of hands-on Power BI experience, including DAX, data modeling, and visualization best practices. Strong problem-solving and analytical thinking skills.
Functional understanding of Credit Risk is an advantage.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-19
