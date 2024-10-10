Expert IT Analyst - ESG
2024-10-10
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years.
Are you passionate about finance and IT, and want to take the next step in your career? We are currently looking for an Expert Analyst to join our ESG and Shared Financial Data Services team. This position offers a unique opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge and experience in the highly competitive and dynamic ESG sector, while contributing to the development of a reliable IT infrastructure for Group Finance.
About this opportunity
Meet the ESG team. Our role is to create end to end IT solutions for ESG, CSRD reporting, calculate Financed emissions for the bank and cater to other sustainability initiatives using state of the art cloud solutions.
We are looking for someone who loves working with multicultural and collaborative teams, treat challenges with an open mind, and see their positive approach as one of their strongest skills. If this sounds like you, and you are eager to learn and develop as an Expert IT Analyst - ESG, it might be you who we're looking for!
What you'll be doing:
Collaborate with IT developers, architects, and other technical staff to ensure business requirements are clearly understood and accurately implemented
Work with multiple stakeholders to develop sustainable and reliable solutions that align with the target picture
Propose and develop IT models in Snowflake for ESG and shared financial data services for Group Finance business processes that align with strategic goals
Analyze and map current business processes to identify areas for improvement and optimization
Ensure that the application is continuously configured to match changing business needs, working closely with end users to ensure smooth upstream and downstream applications
Facilitate the understanding and impact of both functional and non-functional requirements from business to technology and vice versa
Ensure that applications are updated in accordance with internal guidelines and infrastructure changes
Participate in project delivery by planning, scheduling, testing, following up, and ensuring a successful go-live
The team is located in Sweden and this position is open in Stockholm, Sweden, Helsinki, Finland, Oslo, Norway, or Warsaw, Tricity, Poland.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the four key values that guide us in being at our best. We imagine that you enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
Professional experience from being an expert data engineer capable of building and driving end-to-end solutions in Snowflake
Professional experience from ETL Architecture with deep knowledge and hands-on experience with Cloud-based databases, as well as Data Modelling and DevOps
Experience with Python and knowledge of Kafka (we consider this very meritorious)
The ability to guide and support development team members in implementing technical solutions
Proven ability to manage and collaborate with stakeholders in complex environments
Full proficiency in spoken and written English
To be considered for this role, please be aware that you must have a valid permanent work permit in the country of hire, or an European citizenship.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 17/11/2024. Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
For information and questions regarding the team, role, or life at Nordea, don't hesitate to contact our hiring manager Bengt Lundberg, bengt.lundberg@nordea.com
, or our Head of QA, Radha Gowri Subbian, radha.gowri.subbian@nordea.com
.
If you have any questions about our recruitment process, please reach out to our tech recruiter and main point of contact anna.dahlstrom@consult.nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
