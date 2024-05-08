Expert Functional Safety Assessor
Volvo Business Services AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Are you the person that will join us in taking the next step towards even safer products and services for the Volvo Group? Focus will be on ISO 26262 compliance, but we will go beyond that to ensure that our products are a robust and safe foundation for creating the safest and most sustainable transport solutions around.
Safety is our driving force. Want to join us?
Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) is the engineering division that provides the Volvo Group brands with engineering solution for components, systems, and vehicles. Our brands include Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Renault Truck, Volvo Bus, Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta...all using technology developed by Volvo GTT.
In the Product Safety EU & International-Group within GTT, we are the neutral and independent party that scrutinizes the safety argumentation of solutions and concerns that arise during product development and in operation. We are covering many aspects of safety, including traffic & road safety, fire safety and functional safety.
We take the holistic view on product safety, where fulfillment of ISO 26262 is part of providing a safe product. Our field of operation is wide and global, from nuts & bolts to the forefront of sustainable propulsion systems and autonomous applications
Your Role
As Functional Safety Assessor, you will be the driving force developing our ability to assess our products towards current and future functional safety standards. You will be an ambassador for our safety culture, always promoting a strong safety mindset in our organization.
In this position you would be responsible to manage formal confirmation reviews, assessments according to ISO 26262, and audits according to SS7740 incorporating ISO 26262 into the ASPICE framework. To complete this you have a team of assessors at your side.
You will ensure that you and the team will maintain a high level of integrity, credibility and competence as independent assessors while providing direction for the organizations during the development to reach functional safe products.
Your Qualifications
M.Sc. Degree or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Automation or other relevant area.
We believe that you have an extensive experience in development of safety critical systems with a broad understanding and insight of system engineering, architecture, and HW/SW-development.
You have in-depth knowledge and experience of ISO 26262 and its application. Preferably also SS7740 and ASPICE. Knowledge and experience of other related safety standards is a merit.
You are most likely familiar to assessment and audit activities where you take a coaching approach, providing guidance in the expectation of safety argumentation and compliance to our engineers and management.
You are speaking and writing English fluently according to CEFR level C1.
Your personality
* You have a high level of integrity, independence, and perseverance with an attention to details.
* You have excellent communication skills with a natural ability and willingness to train and coach others.
* You have a keen eye for understanding the business needs and balancing the pragmatic and theoretical application and approach.
What's in it for you?
We can offer you an interesting job in an exciting time with innovative developments in electromobility, autonomous drive and much more.
You will be part of a great team that is dedicated to Safety.
As an employee of the Volvo Group, you will be entitled to a great set of benefits, like occupational and Volvo company pension, collective and discounted personal insurances, profit sharing and bonus, and more.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9119-42495193". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Yr Kiran 03166000 Jobbnummer
8668601