Expert, Digital Solutions SAP FI/CO
Borealis AB / Datajobb / Stenungsund Visa alla datajobb i Stenungsund
2024-02-22
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Borealis AB i Stenungsund
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
In order to successfully implement our Borealis Strategy 2030 our new "IT & Digital Solutions" organization is looking for an Expert SAP FICO.
In this role you will provide expert knowledge and guidance, and as an internal functional SAP consultant. You will play the vital link between the business and the technical specialists with regards to the SAP FICO related processes, with a specific focus on Product Costing. We offer you an exciting and challenging job in an ambitious and dynamic team in an innovative and growing company.
In our challenge to push things forward and keep improving our processes, these will be your responsibilities:
you will Lead and Drive on our SAP FICO solution. You will provide trusted advice and functional support on the SAP FICO solution and as a true business partner:
you develop a good understanding of the possibilities of our business processes and systems.
you work closely together with the business, and give recommendations while challenging the existing processes and systems
you translate the business needs to the technical specialists, design new concepts and steer the implementations
you analyse and develop conceptual designs, and contribute to solution architecture management
you interact and collaborate with strategic external partners
About you
You have a Master degree in computer science, engineering or economics, or equivalent by experience. We are looking for at least 10 years of significant experience in FICO business processes, in an international context. The ideal candidate has a passion and proven experience in Controlling, Product Costing, Profitability Reporting (CO-PA) and this in context of processes like OTC, production & procurement processes. Experience with SAP S/4HANA is a plus. You must have strong analytical and conceptual abilities, outstanding customer orientation and a drive for excellence combined with a strong sense for initiative. Fluency in English is required for this role.
About Borealis and our offer
We are here for you! If you have any questions, please contact Maite Rosez (Randstad), maite.rosez@borealisgroup.com
. Please note that applications via e-mail will not be accepted since we are serious about protection of your personal data, so thank you for applying online.
We offer a role specific compensation and a competitive salary and fringe benefit package reflecting your profile, experience and the specifics of the country/location you apply for.
We reserve the right to close this vacancy for further applications when we have received sufficient applications that meet the advertised requirements and will contact you as soon as screening is closed.
Borealis is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions. In Europe, Borealis is also an innovative leader in polyolefins recycling and a major producer of base chemicals. We leverage our polymer expertise and decades of experience to offer value-adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries such as consumer products, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and mobility.
With operations in over 120 countries and head offices in Vienna, Austria, Borealis employs around 6,000 people. In 2022, we generated a net profit of EUR 2.1 billion. OMV, the Austria-based international oil and gas company, owns 75% of our shares. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), owns the remaining 25%. In re-inventing essentials for sustainable living, we build on our commitment to safety, our people, innovation and technology, and performance excellence. We are accelerating the transformation to a circular economy of polyolefins and expanding our geographical footprint to better serve our customers around the globe. Our operations are augmented by two important joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, headquartered in the UAE); and BaystarTM (with TotalEnergies, based in the US). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Borealis AB
(org.nr 556078-6633)
Industrivägen (visa karta
)
444 86 STENUNGSUND Jobbnummer
8489243