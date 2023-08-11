Expert - BMS Control System Architect
2023-08-11
Join us at Volvo Group and be a part of the electrification revolution as an Expert - Battery Management System Control Engineer. Help design, build, and test innovative solutions that bring our designs to life and contribute to a sustainable future in the transport industry.
About us: As part of the Energy Storage System (ESS) Functions & BMS group, you'll collaborate with a diverse and inclusive team to design battery control functionality and systemize ESS functions for Volvo's electric products. We foster a supportive and empowering work environment where teamwork and collaboration are valued. Located at our modern facility at CampX, you'll experience the benefits of a large international company while enjoying a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.
Who you are: We value your unique perspective and expertise as an engineer. We're looking for a team player with strong collaboration and networking skills, an analytical mindset, and a passion for problem-solving. As an open-minded and self-motivated individual, you bring independent critical thinking to your work. Your experience includes over 10 years in automotive BMS development after a master's degree or a doctoral-level research background in battery controls, coupled with 3 to 5 years of BMS function development experience in automotive or consumer electronic applications.
Responsibilities:
Lead the design of control strategy and algorithms for a flexible and modular BMS architecture, considering battery control hardware, software, cell-stack configuration, electro-thermal characteristics, production, and aftermarket requirements.
Drive concept development of overall BMS functionality, ensuring balancing among various functions (sensing, SoX, connection control, thermal management, cell balancing, diagnostics, safety-critical controls, state machine, Cloud BMS, and data-driven services) considering high level ESS attribute requirements like performance (energy and power availability), lifetime, safety etc.
Contribute to BMS software architecture and hardware component specifications based on battery control strategy and requirements.
Collaborate closely with Chief Engineers, development teams, and stakeholders to optimize overall ESS control strategy for improved performance, lifetime, and safety as well as to seamlessly integrate the BMS into a wide range of applications.
Contribute to ESS functions and BMS technology roadmap including definition of advanced engineering and research activities.
Share knowledge, coach, and mentor team members.
Requirements:
MSc. (PhD preferred) in control systems, mechatronics, electrical engineering, or engineering physics.
Extensive knowledge of state-of-the-art BMS architectures, hardware and software components, with proven BMS development experience in automotive applications.
Proficiency in battery state estimation and control design, with deep insights into battery cell electro-thermal-ageing dynamics and modeling.
Strong understanding of overall battery system design and architecture, particularly battery E&E and thermal hardware characteristics.
Hands-on experience in software development for embedded control applications, including safety-critical control functions.
Familiarity with electric vehicle architectures and control interactions between various subsystems.
Strong abstract thinking, model-based system engineering, mathematical modeling, system theoretic analysis, and model-based control design skills.
Fluent in written and spoken English, with excellent communication and presentation skills.
At Volvo Group we value diversity, work-life balance, and inclusion. At Volvo Group, we offer a supportive and friendly environment where your skills and contributions are recognized and celebrated. Join us in shaping the future of transportation.
Ready to make a difference in our electrified journey? If you have any questions or would like more information about the position, please don't hesitate to contact us. We look forward to collaborating with you to electrify tomorrow. Apply here today!
Hiring Manager:
Olle Friberg, Manager BMS SW and Control,olle.friberg@volvo.com
Volvo Group is a global leader in trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines. Our leading brands include Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, UD Trucks, Eicher, SDLG, Terex Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Volvo Penta. Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides cutting-edge research, engineering, product planning, purchasing, and aftermarket support services. Join our global team of skilled professionals who embrace change, trust each other, and work passionately to make our customers win.
