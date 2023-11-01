Experienced UX Designer who dares to challenge
Job description
Welcome to Sigma Technology Experience! We're a company of 20, backed up by the muscles from Sigma Technology Group. As we're currently expanding, we're seeking individuals who believe in the power of design to make a difference. We value those who aspire to not only work as consultants but also contribute to shaping our workplace, culture, and strategies for ongoing skill development and staying current in our evolving industry.
As a consultant at Sigma Technology, you get the opportunity to work with world-leading companies together with your colleagues. We deliver everything from expert consultant assignments to entire teams and larger projects. Together with your manager, we make sure that you get an assignment that suits both you and us.
Our design team values a structured process while still being able to adapt depending on the customer, context, and conditions; and we're looking for people who can work in larger teams as well as a team of one. If you're confident in guiding others through the entire design process, including other designers and cross-functional teams, that's a plus.
Basic qualifications
About you
At least 5 years of work experience as a UX- or Service designer. While previous consultancy experience is a bonus, it is not a requirement.
Practical experience from the entire design process, incl. research, journey mapping, concept design, interaction design, prototyping, and usability testing.
Capable of designing and facilitating workshops.
Able to justify your design choices in an engaging manner.
Proficient in understanding the user and translating insights into effective design.
Understand the role of design in achieving business goals and can balance these with user needs.
Comfortable working with wireframes and various tools to create interactive prototypes, such as Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, or Axure.
Well-versed in accessibility and inclusive design.
Even if you don't meet all of the above requirements, don't hesitate to contact us. We're seeking someone eager to improve in this field and unafraid to take on new challenges
We offer
A workplace made for you
Your growth is our priority - because without you, there is no us. We're a consulting firm that values individual development. Here you'll be respected and work alongside an incredible team of diverse individuals.
You'll enjoy easy access to management and all necessary information. We want you to enjoy working at Sigma Technology, so we offer appealing employment conditions.
We take pride in our culture, which is rooted in passion, mutual respect, and a shared mission to create a better future. This is where you can chase your dreams while having fun along the way.
