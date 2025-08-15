Experienced Truckdrivers CE wanted for trailer driving
2025-08-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
We are looking for three self-driven and responsible CE drivers for long-distance driving with overnight stays in the truck. Our cars are stationed in Malmö. We offer an exciting opportunity for those who have experience driving trailers.
• *Requirements:**
• CE driving license
• Professional competence certificate (YKB)
• Full ADR certificate
• *Meritorious:**
• Previous experience driving trailers with tarpaulins
• *Job duties:**
• Long-distance driving with overnight stays in the truck
• Loading and unloading trailers
We are looking for those of you who are reliable, have a positive attitude and a high work ethic. If you are interested in becoming part of our team, do not hesitate to submit your applications!
Contact us only via email at fatih@mdatransport.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14
E-post: fatih@mdatransport.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MDA Åkeri & Logistik AB
Manager
Fatih Misimi fatih@mdatransport.se 0720202022 Jobbnummer
