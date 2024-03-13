Experienced Telecom Software Developer
2024-03-13
We seek a highly skilled and experienced Telecom Software Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong telecom background.
Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with the team to design and implement L1 solutions.
• Develop telecom software modules utilizing Python and C languages.
• Participate in the development of test tools for telecom software validation.
• Conduct troubleshooting and problem-solving for baseband ULPHY issues.
• Work independently and in a team environment to meet project deadlines.
• Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience working as a Telecom Software Developer or in a similar role.
• Proficiency in Python and C programming languages.
• Strong understanding of baseband ULPHY principles and concepts.
• Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Advantages:
• Certification in Telecommunications or related field.
• Familiarity with test tool development technologies.
WHY K TWO?
Our consultants are renowned for their high technical expertise, interpersonal skills, experience, responsiveness, and winning demeanor. You should have strong technical skills, good values, and be a great team player. We're assembling winners!
Sounds interesting?
