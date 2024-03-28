Experienced Technical Project Manager (Ship Repair Manager)
2024-03-28
Oresund DryDocks is expanding. We are now looking for a Technical Project Manager (Ship Repair Manager) to our shipyard in Landskrona in southern Sweden.
Would you like to work in world-leading company with ship repair management in a qualified and dynamic position? Are you looking for a position with both external and internal stakeholders? Then this full-time position could be of great interest to you.
Please apply as soon as possible.
About the position
You are offered a challenging and developing position in an international environment. You will work with professional and dedicated teams. You will have many contacts, both externally to customers and partners and internally within the company.
A typical project at the shipyard will last for between one to three weeks.
The key responsibilities and duties are:
• To plan, organize and follow up the activities of the project, with a focus on costs, time, and quality.
• To meet the customer and being fully responsible for the commercial aspects of the project by giving regular cost updates as well as closing the project.
Your project team will normally consist of foremen for each trade, HSEQ representatives and a financial controller. The foremen plan and lead the jobs and report to the Technical Project Manager daily. The financial controller will support all team members by monitoring the cost.
As a Technical Project Manager, you need to adapt to each project's requirements, and be updated regarding the technical and financial aspects of the project. It is of great importance to keep the customer updated on the progress of the project.
The position reports to the Head of Projects who reports to the Chief Operating Officer.
Your profile
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a Maritime education.
We believe that you at least have 5 years of relevant experience from similar responsibilities and tasks, preferably from a shipyard and/or from a vessel.
To succeed in this position, you should have good knowledge and understanding about technical, financial and operational issues in a shipyard. You perform well under pressure and are used to communicate effectively to various stakeholders.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken. If you also speak and write Swedish, it is an advantage.
The position requires a driver's license for cars. You are an experienced user of MS Office. Previous experience from public tenders and/or working with ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 is meritorious.
The right candidate should possess the following mindset and skills:
• Evidence of successful and committed project management as well as prioritizing skills
• Result and goal oriented
• Excellent coordination and teamwork skills
• Good communication and people leadership skills
• Structured and strong administrative abilities
• Agile and flexible
About the organisation
The business is run at the shipyard in Landskrona and has for the past 20 years very successfully conducted profitable business while growing. The team is made up of dedicated problem solvers from project management to production and together we have around 100 employees. Oresund DryDock's environment is characterized by large ships, and work in heavy industry with high demands on flexibility and level of service. Our customers are Swedish and international shipping companies such as Viking Line, Stena Lin e and Kustbevakningen.
We are an entrepreneur driven business with a focus on problem solving and service level regarding technically complex challenges. We are in an important shift with good development potential where all companies within the group are being prepared for broadening and expansion.
At Oresund DryDocks you will quickly become part of the team. We are a tight
knit group where the environment is characterized by a familiar and good atmosphere with both humor and great commitment. We share knowledge with each other and see it as natural to use each other as a sounding board. At the same time, in your role, you will also have close contact with other businesses and can influence both the product, the process and the methods.
Please visit https://oddab.eu/
