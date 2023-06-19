Experienced Tech Lead to agile software team, Solna-Hybrid
2023-06-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
The team seeking your knowledge is the Online Shipping Tool Integrations & Checkout Team.
The team and your role
We, the Online Shipping Tool Integrations & Checkout Team, are responsible for integrations between Skicka Direkt Business, where our business customers can order and manage shipping online, and popular e-commerce platforms. These solutions are central to our growth and has been growing strongly since the first solution was launched two years ago.
Our goal is to enable best-in-class checkout and shipment handling experiences through easy to install solutions, creation of connectivity through our Integrator API and versatile and user-friendly configuration within Skicka Direkt Business. We have also developed and is further developing the PostNord Digital Agent solution which enables C2C platforms such as Tradera to integrate freight purchase directly on their platforms.
As a team, we take responsibility for the whole - research and discovery, new development, product lifecycle management, solution architecture, monitoring and operation (DevOps). We work closely with partners to enable this experience at many e-commerce platforms. The ambition is to constantly be at the forefront of technology and together we help build innovative integrated solutions for digital products within PostNord.
As a tech lead you will be part of an agile team that has cutting-edge expertise in this area, and you will be involved in actual coding as well.
Your profile
The ideal candidate will have a development background, ideally as a full-stack developer or with main experience in back-end development with serverless/AWS. Experience from front-end development in VUE is valuable but not required. As a person, you are committed, responsible and unpretentious. It is important that you are a quick learner, have good communication and interpersonal skills and a passion to deliver value and high quality.
Some key characteristics we're looking for
- Technical expertise: You should be a master of the technology stack used by the team and have a deep understanding of software development principles, coding practices, and architecture.
- Leadership skills: You'll be responsible for leading and guiding the development team towards our set goals. We're looking for someone who can not only lead the teams daily work but also empower the team to take ownership and drive the development initiatives forward. You should be able to inspire and motivate team members and be comfortable making technical decisions.
- Agile methodologies: You should be well-versed in agile methodologies, including Scrum and Kanban, and be able to implement them effectively within the team.
- Communication skills: You should have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical team members and colleagues.
- Problem-solving skills: You should be able to identify and solve complex technical problems, as well as anticipate and prevent potential issues before they arise. You conduct investigations to map the conditions for new development initiatives, define the backbone for new user stories and tasks and refine development initiatives together with the team.
- Team player: You should be a team player who works collaboratively with other team members and other teams to achieve our goals. You cater for good collaboration within the team and ensure the team's work progresses efficiently and smoothly.
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience.
- At least 5 years relevant working experience.
- English in speech and writing.
It is a big plus if you have experience in e-commerce and logistics.
Desirable technical experience
- AWS or similar cloud platforms (Azure, OpenStack or Google Cloud).
- Backend development in NodeJS or similar.
- Familiarity with Microservice Architecture.
- Worked with Serverless Framework, AWS Lambda, DynamoDB.
- We think that you know about CSS and the WCAG-standards.
- You have some insight into modern frameworks like VUE.js and angular. As well as the impact of custom elements and web components.
You should feel good
We are a modern customer-oriented company that thinks as much about its employees as it does about its customers. We offer a flexible hybrid workplace. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and offers decent work- and occupational pension terms, wellness allowances and employee benefits through our own personnel foundation https://www.postnordplus.com/.
With us, there are good development- and career opportunities. Employment takes place according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at http://www.postnord.com.
Apply
What are you waiting for? Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, email mikaela.englund@postnord.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
