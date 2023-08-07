Experienced System Developer
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-08-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Backend System Developer
Do you have a technical background and experience within the area of backend system development? Now you have an opportunity to join a strong team providing cross-functional solutions within Axis! We are now looking for a Backend System Developer to join our team at the HQ in Lund, do not hesitate to apply!
Your team
The department contains of two teams responsible for their respectively software products. The backend- and frontend system developers, test engineers and IT product owners. They all contribute with their competencies providing a strong team spirit in an open work environment and with the sense of making a severe impact. Daily breakfast, common lunch, taking a break for table tennis or online gaming and after work get together are examples of social activities supported by the company as a natural part of your daily work.
Your role
As a Backend System Developer, you will become an important part of the team and of Axis. We deliver professional system solutions with an architecture and security for long term usage. This is realized through a strong cooperation and commitment regarding demands, design, development, threat modeling, code review and testing but also through lunch & learn sessions and innovation days. You will be an active part of these important areas within the team.
Who are you?
You are a driven and a respectful person who fits in to our open company culture, a strong technical background and experience within the area of backend system development. You do have an interest of learning new areas both on your own and by others and sharing your own ideas and reflections.
We see that you have:
* At least 6 years' experience in Java
* Experience in Spring and Hibernate
* General knowledge about REST API development
* You are fluent in Swedish
You may also have experience with, but not required:
* Kubernetes
* AWS
* React
* OAuth2
* OIDC
* DevOps
* CI/CD
* GitHub
* Jenkins
What does it mean to work with us?
Openness is one of the Axis core values and our greatest asset is the ability to cooperate. We know great ideas may pop up anywhere at any time and that's why we all encourage each other to contribute and being innovative. If you are a person who would like to be in the center of the actions, making an impact and contribute taking the world towards a slightly more positive direction, then you would for sure will enjoy working with us. We actively work with the company culture where team spirit, equal rights for everyone and to have fun are central areas. We really would like you to enjoy working with us, so we also provide you benefits such as flexible working hours, breakfast every day, Friday cookie, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your own Axis bicycle etc.
Ready to act?
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Stefan Liljestrand,
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-119340". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8008387