Experienced SW Architect
2023-10-20
We are seeking a talented and experienced Automotive Embedded Software Architect to join our dynamic SW team at Konsgberg Automotive AB in Mullsjö, Sweden.
As a leading supplier in Powertrain and chassis components, we are dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation and shape the future of the automotive industry. This is an exciting opportunity for a passionate professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment and has a strong background in embedded software architecture.
Responsibilities
Define and design the embedded software architecture for automotive applications, focusing on safety, reliability, and performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including hardware engineers, software developers, and system engineers, to ensure seamless integration and compatibility.
Lead the software architecture development process, including requirements analysis, system partitioning, and component-level design.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to the software development team, ensuring adherence to best practices and industry standards.
Evaluate and select appropriate software tools, platforms, and technologies to optimize the development process and improve software quality.
Conduct architectural reviews and provide recommendations for enhancements or modifications to improve system performance, stability, and maintainability.
Stay up to date with the latest advancements in automotive embedded software technologies and contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes.
Requirements
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Extensive experience in automotive embedded software architecture, including designing and implementing software for automotive systems.
Strong proficiency in programming languages such as C/C++ and experience with embedded software development tools and environments.
Having MATLAB / SIMULINK experience is a plus.
Solid understanding of automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Ethernet) and familiarity with automotive standards (AUTOSAR, ISO 26262).
Proven track record of successfully architecting and delivering complex embedded software projects within time and budget constraints.
Knowledge of real-time operating systems (RTOS) and experience with microcontrollers and automotive electronic control units (ECUs).
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex technical challenges and propose effective solutions.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Experience with functional safety standards (ISO 26262) and software development processes (ASPICE) is a plus.
What We Offer
Join our innovative team and contribute to the development of advanced automotive solutions that will shape the future of mobility. At Kongsberg Automotive AB, you will work alongside talented professionals in a collaborative environment that encourages creativity and fosters personal growth. We offer competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career advancement. Ersättning
