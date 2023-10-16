Experienced specialist in electron microscopy and luminescence
2023-10-16
Experienced specialist in electron microscopy and luminescence for characterization of microLEDs to join our innovative R&D team
At Polar Light Technologies, we are setting new light efficiency standards. Based on 30 years of research, we develop a novel concept for microLED technology with multiple opportunities for commercial use. This development involves MOCVD growth, characterization (structural, optical, electrical) and processing of LED structures. Innovation is part of our backbone. As expert on advanced characterization of semiconductor quantum structures for LED applications, you will add even more knowledge and power to our high ambition - to implement the disruptive leap in microLED technology needed for the next generation of augmented reality (AR) display platforms. We are:
• At the forefront of microLED technology based on advanced MOCVD epitaxy and complex processing - breaking the boundaries of what earlier was possible and a key enabling technology for multiple applications.
• Working to change the face of displays and how we consume information via AR HMD and HUD
• A team of experts and scientists in the field of microLED development and experienced entrepreneurs backed by strong deep-tech specialised owners.
Join our highly innovative team
You will work with an innovative team at the forefront of our field to develop our new microLED technology and bring over 30 years of research to the market. You will:
• Work with an iterative process for MOCVD epitaxy of LED quantum structures, advanced characterisation and processing of novel microLED structures.
• Contribute to improvements of the microLED design in an innovation-to-product development.
• Perform advanced characterization and analyse data of the microLED quantum structures for further development and refinement of the microLED concept.
• Work as responsible for the structural and optical characterization and work side-by-side with an experienced MOCVD developer and together with an international and highly experienced R&D team.
• Be working in a laboratory clean-room environment with frontier-line technologies.
• Develop and grow together with the start-up company in a long-term perspective.
Knowledge, excellence and a PhD degree
We are looking for you with a PhD degree in semiconductor materials and in particular:
• High knowledge of MOCVD growth of nitride materials (III-N).
• Experience of microLED device architecture, characterization and manufacturing
• Deep understanding and experience in atomic resolution images in scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) in energy disperse (EDS) and electron energy loss (EELS) spectroscopy.
• Experience of dislocation/defects characterization and analysis.
• Expert in electroluminescence (EL), photoluminescence (PL) and cathodoluminescence (CL).
• Expert in TEM sample preparation involving all relevant steps such as cleaving, polishing and focussed ion beam (FIB) milling.
• Data analysis using Hyperspy and Gatan Microscopy Suite.
Send your application and resumé to lisa.rullik@polar-lights-technologies.com
or ivan.martinovic@polar-light-technologies.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-03
