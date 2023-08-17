Experienced Software Engineer with passion for C/Rust and Linux
Do you want to work with an advanced audio solution at an innovative workplace, and spend 10% of your time on your own creative ideas? Do you want to work in an organization who values work-life-balance? If so, you are the software engineer we are looking for! Join our team here at our HQ in Lund and help us create the next generation audio products!
Welcome to your new team!
We are an agile team of developers with broad and mixed competences, both senior and more recently graduated. We have dedicated testers to help assure high quality deliveries. We work with a mindset of testing & trying and being creative. We learn from what doesn't work and try to find new ways of solving the problem. We value teamwork, continuous improvements, and shared responsibility.
The Axis Audio Manager Edge firmware team in the New Business organization has the full responsibility for the backend of the built-in audio configuration system run on Axis audio devices. The system is at the core of our audio offering and is included in every device we sell.
Our code is written in Rust and C but we also use other languages such as Python. Our deliveries cover built in services for configuration, scheduling and cross-device communication using REST, JSON, MQTT amongst other technologies.
Among the more interesting challenges to work on you'll find device communication in a complex site structure, building a robust yet flexible system, cloud connectivity, and the need to make sure it all works in a wide variety of customer environments. We strive to use an open platform and open standards.
As your manager I believe that trust and collaboration are the cornerstones of a good team. You hold the expertise; my job is to pave the way for you and the team to excel.
What does your job in the team look like?
* Coding and reviewing Rust/C/Python.
* Daily stand-ups to share what you know, ask for help, and grow together with your team.
* Digging into new features together and designing a great solution.
* Working closely with the rest of your team, helping, and sharing knowledge between you.
* Every other Friday can be spent on your own pet project and innovative ideas.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you are technically curious and enjoy working with C, Rust or C++ and Linux. You have long experience working as part of a development team with a complex solution and understand the value of contributing not only to the system, but also to your team. You are willing and able to share your knowledge, both by challenging our senior developers and acting as a mentor for those just starting out.
What Axis have to offer
Our most important key to success is our people and ability to cooperate. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. Your employment comes with a great list of benefits, such as flexible working hours, morning "fika", health care insurance, health & training allowance, and not the least a free Axis bicycle. Most important we offer you an environment with skilled and helpful colleagues, exciting technologies, and plenty of opportunities for you to grow.
Ready to Act?
Are you ready to join us? We are reviewing applications continuously so submit your application today!
