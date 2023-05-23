Experienced Software Developer to iotcomms.io
2023-05-23
Join a growing DevOps team at the SaaS Company, iotcomms.io, as a Software Developer!
iotcomms.io is seeking an experienced Software Developer! If you are interested in re-defining the real-time communications market and enjoy working with modern technologies, such as AWS, SIP, large scale backends, NodeJS and/or ReactJS, this opportunity is for you.
The Opportunity
* Modern technology: Work within the Amazon ecosystem, staying up to date with their pace of innovation and leveraging tools like AWS Lambda functions and Docker containers for microservices deployment.
* Collaborative DevOps culture: Be part of a true DevOps team, embracing continuous deployment, test automation, and agile practices, enabling you to unleash your creativity and make an impact.
* Industry leading platform: Contribute to a cloud communications platform built upon more than 20 years of experience in SIP, VoIP, and business-critical communication, offering support for various protocols and integration options.
* Growth opportunities: Join us at an exciting stage of expansion, where you can grow professionally as we scale our operations globally.
Your Challenge
As part of our team, you will be involved in the entire product lifecycle, from idea generation to deployment and customer feedback. Your daily work will include:
* Development of our real-time communication platform handling millions of voice, video, and alarm events every day.
* Build scalable services and APIs.
* Utilize your expertise in programming and NodeJS to develop robust solutions.
* Develop web applications using ReactJS for an enhanced user experience.
* Deploy and manage services within the Amazon ecosystem.
* Collaborate with colleagues and customers to deliver innovative solutions and gather feedback.
The Team and Workplace
As a software developer at IoT Comms, you will have the opportunity to work in either Stockholm or Östersund, based on your preference. You will join a dedicated and growing DevOps team, working closely with experienced professionals who have a track record in the industry. Our workplace fosters a collaborative and supportive environment, where knowledge sharing and personal growth are valued.
About You
To thrive in this role, we are seeking candidates who possess a strong background in software development. As an ideal candidate, you should have experience working within a cloud ecosystem and a desire to stay up to date with the latest technologies. It is good if you like building scalable systems with real-time requirements, have experience with NodeJS and or use ReactJS for web development.
As a person, we believe that you are full of initiative and solution oriented. You have a great personal drive and adapt efficiently to new information and insights. Like us, you value teamwork and mutually learning.
LET 'S CONNECT
