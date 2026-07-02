Experienced Software Developer (C/C++)
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
As a Software Developer C/C++ at Capgemini Engineering, you will develop, test and validate embedded software and vehicle systems. We believe the right candidate combines strong software development skills with a genuine interest in software verification and system-level testing. The role requires regular on-site presence due to the hands-on validation in vehicle and Rig environments.
In this role you will play a key role in:
Develop and maintain embedded software in C/C++
Perform end-to-end testing, verification, and validation in vehicle environments
Troubleshoot and validate software functionality in real product environments
Contribute to both development and testing in an agile environment
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve software quality and performance
Note: For this position you need to have a valid Swedish work permit and/or Swedish residency.
Your profile
4+ years of experience in C/C++ development
Experience with testing, verification, integration, and full software lifecycle
Experience with Linux-based application development and embedded systems
Familiarity with Git, CI/CD, and agile teamwork
Swedish driver's license
Experience in automotive embedded environments, vehicle testing, or hardware setups is a plus as well as Swedish language skills.
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
Innovative environment with cutting-edge technology.
Strong focus on career development and certifications.
Flexible work setup to support work-life balance.
Inclusive culture with strong team spirit and core values.
Application
As part of our recruitment process, identity verification will be conducted through inspection of your ID card, and background checks may be carried out as required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531)
Södra Hamngatan 37-41 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg Jobbnummer
9988529