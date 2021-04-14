Experienced Software Developer - Aurora Innovation - Poolia Sverige AB - Elektronikjobb i Uppsala

Poolia Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Uppsala2021-04-14Aurora Innovation is looking for an experienced Software Developer who is passionate about improving healthcare. We are looking for you who can provide us with valuable knowledge and experience to help us succeed in our journey.Aurora Innovation develops SaaS solutions and are experts in the workflows of communication in healthcare and offer their customers first-class solutions for handling all the unscheduled contact attempts made from patients every day with a unique system and digital communication in various forms. Aurora currently has just over 80 employees working with development, sales, marketing, service and customer success in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Spain.ABOUT THE POSITIONIn this position you will be working in a team of 7 people responsible for developing system areas like telephony, billing and deployment. You will work with software development in mainly Java and Python. The deployment is done on Linux and we are planning a migration towards Cloud services.We are going through an exciting phase where we are making our operations and our system more scalable. For the right person there will be a lot of exciting tasks, experiences to be gained and new possibilities.WHO ARE YOU?To succeed in this role you need to have several years of experience from working as a Software Developer in a backend/fullstack team.As a person, you are communicative, social and responsible. You have the ability to convince when needed, listen when needed and manage relationships with your surroundings in a constructive way. You are able to convey conceptual thoughts and approaches, and can work in a structured way, often as part of an agile team. Meeting customers and discussing with colleagues to identify problems and develop new and better solutions is something you see as a natural and fun part of the work.We place great importance in leadership qualities. Team leader/Scrum master experiences is a strong plus.It is also a merit if you have experience with:Large distributed systems and microservice architecture. You will work with our products that handle large amounts of traffic every dayDeep knowledge of Java, Python, LinuxExperience with modern Cloud technologies, Containerization, KubernetesWorked in a structured manner with System ArchitectureExperience with Asterisk, SIP, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Hazelcast, AkkaDevelopment of scalable products, as opposed to customer-specific solutionsAurora Innovation is located in several countries so being able to speak and write in English is a requirement. If you speak Swedish and other languages that is a plus!ABOUT AURORA INNOVATIONAurora Innovation was established 1996 in Uppsala, Sweden and today has more than 80 employees working in development, sales, marketing, service delivery and customer success in its Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Spain. The turnover is approx. EUR12 million, and the profitable organic growth about 15% per year.The company helps healthcare to increase its availability to patients. At the same time, the work environment of health care professionals that manage the unscheduled flow of incoming contact requests is significantly improved. The solutions also support management of emergency teams. The solutions have been crafted during years of close partnership with healthcare.The company's product Aurora teleQ is leading within case management and digital communication for healthcare. The customer base consists of care centers and wards within public regional and private care providers. In Sweden, more than 80% of all citizens meet Aurora teleQ when calling to primary care centers. In Finland the penetration is about 40%. In the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, the business is growing quickly. The company undertakes an ambitious transformation in anticipation of a rapid expansion in Europe.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-14Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03Poolia Sverige AB5690618