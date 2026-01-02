Experienced QA/Test Engineer, Lund
2026-01-02
We build and operate software that supports some of our most critical business processes and user-facing services. Ensuring high quality, reliability, and security in these systems is essential.
As our company continues to grow, we are now looking for an experienced QA/Test Engineer who wants to take an active role in driving quality across our software deliveries and IT solutions. In this role, you will work closely with development teams and a strong QA community to continuously improve how we build, test, and deliver software.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of our ITQA team, responsible for quality assurance of software deliveries of several of our most critical and complex IT systems and solutions. In day-to-day work, our QA/Test Engineers are embedded in development teams that develop and maintain different products and services.
As part of ITQA, you will belong to a team of QA professionals who share the same view of quality assurance and who work together toward continuous improvements and increased quality in our software deliveries.
In this role, you will help ensure the quality, reliability, and security of our user services, providing accounts for customers, integrators, partners, and suppliers.
What you'll do here as QA/Test Engineer?
As a QA/Test Engineer within ITQA, you will drive the quality assurance and test work forward together with your ITQA colleagues and within the development team responsible for user services handling:
* Customer accounts and profiles
* Identity and authentication services
* Authorization and rights management
Some of your responsibilities will be:
* Drive quality throughout the development lifecycle, from requirements to production
* Design, execute, and maintain manual and automated tests at different levels
* Contribute to and improve test automation frameworks and strategies
* Actively collaborate with developers, product managers, and other QA/Test Engineers
* Participate in test strategy, reviews, and continuous improvement initiatives
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced QA/Test Engineer with a genuine interest in quality assurance and testing of software deliveries. You think about quality early in the process and continuously throughout the entire software development lifecycle, and you are comfortable taking responsibility for quality in close collaboration with the development team.
You have solid experience in software testing and a good understanding of agile development methods. You are used to testing complex systems and services, and you have experience with testing at different levels, such as API, integration, and UI testing, covering both manual and automated testing, as well as functional and non-functional testing.
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or equivalent experience, good programming skills, and feel comfortable working close to the code-especially in Python-based environments. You are familiar with scripting or development using JavaScript and TypeScript. You understand how automated tests fit into modern development workflows and CI/CD pipelines, and you are able to contribute to test strategies and test automation in a sustainable way.
Just like us, you value teamwork and thrive in close collaboration with other skilled engineers. You enjoy sharing knowledge, contributing to continuous improvement, and developing your own skills. You communicate clearly, have a proactive mindset, and approach challenges with a positive and holistic view of quality.
Additional experience we value:
* Experience with testing identity, authentication, or authorization solutions
* Experience with security-, privacy-, or compliance-related testing
* Experience with automated testing of APIs and backend services
* Experience contributing to test strategies, ways of working, and mentoring within QA teams
* Experience integrating automated tests into CI/CD pipelines
* Experience working in Linux-based environments and cloud-hosted systems
What Axis has to offer
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications. We are looking forward to getting to know you better and hope you will become a central person helping us and Axis to grow together.
