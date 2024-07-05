Experienced Purchaser for Cabin Interior and Exterior
2024-07-05
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. And with our sister brands, we are in a journey to deliver value to Traton Group customers by providing innovative and resilient supply chain solutions.
Are you attracted by taking part on this transformation, working in a dynamic, international, and highly commercial environment where analytical and strategic skills are as important as the mindset that collaboration will lead us to great result? Then Cabin Interior and Exterior team is the place for you.
The team
Our team consists of ten dedicated purchasers with different backgrounds, nationalities, gender and experience. We believe that the best decisions are made when everyone voices their opinion and when we take advantage of our different perspectives and approaches. We handle different assortments, such as: climate system, steering wheel, seats, pipes and rubber parts. We are looking for an additional team member to work with the new exciting projects of the Insulation and Textiles Material Group.
The role
As a Project Sourcing Manager you will own an assortment and be responsible for a number of sourcing cases to the different running projects from Scania's projects office. You will work in close contact and alignment with our cross functions to reach common project goals with regards to technology, quality, delivery, cost and sustainability
Within Purchasing you will work closely with our sister group in Commodity Purchasing, who are responsible for purchasing of parts in serial production, as well as with Supplier Quality, to develop and execute material group and supplier strategies. This setup is usually called 3-ring. We also collaborate with our sister brands in X-rings, by leading certain sourcing cases to overall Traton Group, aligning on supplier strategies globally.
In your daily work you will negotiate terms and conditions with suppliers, coordinate and align activities closely with cross-functions, propose and nominate new business to suppliers on Scania decision forums, ensuring projects milestones and targets are met and then work closely with the suppliers throughout the implementation in production. You will take lead in managing and negotiation design changes after nomination to secure the right cost level for project introductions to keep Scania competitive in a disruptive market environment.
Your profile
To thrive with us, you are a collaborative and solution-oriented team player. You have technical interest and passion for business with the ability to discover and evaluate various commercial opportunities. You need to be responsible, structured and have a positive attitude.
We also see that you have:
Some years of experience as strategic purchaser or relevant roles
A relevant academic education
Fluent in English, speech and writing
It is meritorious if you have worked in a global purchasing organization or in the automotive industry;
What can we offer?
being part of a team and company that actively drives the shift towards more sustainable transport solutions
challenging and rewarding tasks on a daily basis
modern workplace: hybrid setup with activity based office space and home office
close cooperation with colleagues from different functions worldwide
visits of suppliers, fairs and Scania locations
being part of a strong company culture based on respect for the individual and openness
the chance to develop yourself and to work in a global industry network both with suppliers and partners but also other brands of Volkswagen
opportunity to develop your career further and grow within Scania Purchasing, our cross-functions or as part of TRATON
Why Scania as an employer?
To find out more about us as a company, our leadership principles and how we are actively working with diversity and inclusion, check Life at Scania.
For more information
Interested in joining us? Please contact: Thaís Candido, Manager Project Purchasing Cabin Interior and Exterior, +46 7 396 156 79, thais.x.candido@scania.com
from 15th of August.
Application
Apply on our website. Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than August 18th 2024.Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the advertising period and during the recruitment process.
Due to the vacation period, we will start handling the applications and answering questions from the 19th of August. From that week, we will have an ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the last application period, therfore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We perform a background check for this position.
