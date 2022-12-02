Experienced project manager to one of Sweden's largest telecom companies!
Do you want to work for one of the most attractive and innovative companies in Sweden? - Then this is the chance for you! We are now searching for an experienced project manager in the Sourcing and Digitalization area to take on a leading role as a support to the Program manager in our Global Program for SAP Ariba.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be offered:
• A supremely international and collaborative culture where growth and innovation from within is encouraged.
• You will be a part of a multicultural and including company and work for one of the most attractive organizations in Sweden according to YPAI 2021 !
As consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Job Duties:
• Work together with the Program manager to support with planning, meeting preparation, follow up and alignment on different program activities
• Support the program management with analysis, investigations, and prepare decision content for program steering
• Support and drive change management activities in the program change stream
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for:
• Maintain end user focus
• Ability to lead and work in a high performing, cross-functional team
• Drive change and results in a matrix organization
• Solid knowledge and understanding of sourcing processes and deployment process
• Adhere to the 12 Agile Principles
• Capable of driving complex questions into condensed decision material
• Ability to make decisions
• Understand that adoption is the outcome
• Ability to communicate in a clear, concise manner
• Professionalism with curiosity
• High Energy, with hunger for success
Key Qualifications:
• Qualified professional 5+ years of project management
• Experience from leading implementations of system platforms. Specific SAP Ariba
Core Competences
• Proficiency in English
• Organizational skill
• Leadership Competence
• Excellent collaboration skills
• Interpersonal skills
• Agile methodology competence
• Consultative skills
• SAP Ariba experience
Attributes:
• Sourcing Practice, Process & Strategy Knowledge
• Curious and courageous
• Analytical and fact-based decision making
• Change & Improvement Management skills
• Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
• Positive, can-do attitude (a must have)
• Outstanding collaboration skills with proven ability to work cross-organization to accomplish
Shared goals
• Business-minded, consultative approach
• Process and rule oriented
• Sense of urgency, self-motivated and proactive
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Other information:
• Work extent: Fulltime, Possible to work from home 50% of the time
• Location: Kista, Stockholm.
• Start: As soon as possible
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. All questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
