Experienced Product Owner
2023-12-01
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
We are currently looking for an experienced Product Owner in Gothenburg, Sweden for one of our development team. The team is responsible of developing business logic domain components and a data modeling component within the stack of our software platform, which is used as a common platform for several of our major products such as Manpower Planning and Crew Tracking. As the team's Product Owner (PO), you are responsible for the team's backlog and ensuring we are developing a maintainable product as well as delivering the most value to our customers. We are looking for a product owner who can team up with our Product Manager and Release Manager to explore new solutions, whilst also working with the development team to experiment, innovate and shape the next generation of our Flight Operations products.
Our current Product Owner will retire in March 2024. As a new PO you will work very closely to the development team to support you in order to give you a good introduction and learning curve.
As a person, we believe that you:
• Have an eye for making the complex simple.
• Are a team player with 8+ years of experience working within the software industry.
• Ensure the expected value of the developed features are in-line with the customer need and product vision and that accurate feedback loops are connected back to the team.
• Initiate and lead the discussions on product requirements and ambition levels, conveying the business context and business value to the development team.
• Like to engage and collaborate with many different stakeholders.
Position Responsibilities:
• Take ownership of the team's backlog and prioritize development efforts to deliver a high quality and maintainable core product based on the products and components requirements.
• Collaborate with the Product Manager and Release Manager to develop and deliver high-value solutions that meets business intentions and customer needs.
• Engage with various stakeholders, including customers, developers and internal sponsors, to understand their needs and balance competing requirements effectively.
• Effectively communicate your vision and present technical solutions to diverse audiences.
• Ensure innovation and experimentation within the development team to explore the next generation of our Flight Operations products.
• Embrace and promote agile ways of working to foster collaboration and productivity.
• Demonstrate informal leadership, being positive, outgoing, and results-oriented, to foster a strong and motivated team.
Basic Qualifications:
• Minimum 8 years of experience working within the software industry
• Minimum 4 years of experience as a product owner within the software industry.
• Strong ability to see the bigger picture.
• Excellent communication skills, with the ability to clearly convey visions and to present technical solutions to different stakeholders or audiences.
• Experienced in engaging with diverse stakeholders and balancing competing needs effectively.
• A team player with high integrity.
• Experience in using and understanding agile methodology and a willingness to embrace it.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Preferred Qualifications:
• An engineering background as Bachelor of Science, Master of Science or similar
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Join us if you want to:
• Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
• Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
• Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
• Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
• Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
For more information about our products please visit our website:https://ww2.jeppesen.com/airline-crew-optimization-solutions/
Relocation:
