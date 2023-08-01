Experienced Peoplesoft Developer to Tre
Hi3G Access AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hi3G Access AB i Stockholm
, Täby
, Södertälje
, Norrtälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to Tre, the telecom player that loves to challenge and explore. We believe that team is everything and we want you to have the best leadership of your life. We love differences, hate injustice and are true supporters of good results rather than long work weeks. Doesn't that sound Trevligt?
Our Technology organization at Tre has approximately 400 employees, and as a PeopleSoft developer you will belong to the Customer Management team that is part of IT Development. The team is responsible for developing CRM, customer service applications, invoice layouts, RPA, and Marketing automation platforms. The team consists of Product Owners, Business Analysts, developers, and testers who work agile with internal stakeholders for our Swedish and Danish organizations. You will also work tightly with the team members responsible for Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
About the role
The central part of the role is to work with CRM solutions, customer lifecycle and order management which integrate tightly with various IT systems and Tre's network. Your typical day will contain PeopleCode, PL/SQL, XML, and RESTful API integrations. You work in a close cooperation with IT Operations, Product management and Sales teams, and external partners. You will influence the deliveries, technical solutions, and innovations for our current and upcoming market offers.
You can look forward to
• work in a central system that is the hub for many exciting products and projects
• become part of a multi-cultural team where knowledge sharing is in our backbone
• be part of Sweden's best workplaces, according to Great Place to Work, and we are top-ranked by Career Companies by IT-Young Professionals
Who you are
We are looking for someone who has a passion for PeopleSoft development and has several years of relevant experience in the systems and working methods. Knowledge of Java, Javascript and CI/CD tools is a plus as our other technology stack consists of, among other things, Java, Javascript, Docker, Git, REST, Jenkins, and GEB/Selenium. The position requires that you be fluent in both spoken and written English.
You enjoy being part of the team but have no problem taking the initiative to drive changes to better our systems and services. Your drive and commitment to solving technical problems have made you successful in previous roles. You leave nothing undone and grab challenges when they arise, and have a burning interest in systems. The ideal candidate will be data-driven and thrive working in a fast-paced environment with a work ethic of exceeding expectations.
Your application
For questions about the role, please contact Martin Johnsson, Team Manager. Applications are only accepted through the link below. Welcome to Tre!
#LI-PRIORITY Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hi3G Access AB
(org.nr 556593-4899) Arbetsplats
Tre (eng) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hi3G Access AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8000330