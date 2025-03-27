Experienced Patent Attorney - Life Science & Chemistry
2025-03-27
About us
Rouse was established in the UK in 1990, and is recognised as a global Intellectual Property leader operating as a closely integrated network with more than 700 people working out of 18 offices in 12 jurisdictions.
We focus exclusively on IP, from strategic consulting, patents and trade marks through to domain names, copyright, designs and geographical indications. And we're experts in providing services for each stage of their life cycle.
We have a deep understanding of all jurisdictions around the world and a strong focus on more challenging markets such as Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Most importantly, we're passionate about IP and enjoy working with clients who share that passion. We put clients at the heart of our business and build long standing relationships. From large multinationals that want our scale, quality and professionalism, to start ups that value our entrepreneurial spirit, the companies we work with come from a broad range of sectors with diverse business interests and needs.
QUALIFICATIONS
We are looking for someone with at least 10 years' of solid experience of patent consultancy or having industrial experience. You are an EPA or hold a PhD within the LifeTech-area. We believe that you at present work as a consultant with direct responsibility for your clients and that you are experienced in developing customer relations, existing as well as new ones.
QUALITIES/EXPERIENCE
As a person you are business and client oriented. You inspire confidence, are detail oriented and find it easy to connect with people. You are an extrovert team-player and are comfortable with working within various disciplines as well as together with colleagues from our different offices.
Features
If you have both a passion for technology and writing, this is the job for you. To succeed as a consultant, it's important to be business-minded and customer-focused, and enjoy working across borders between our offices. As a person you are driven, outgoing and a team player. You are fluent in several languages and are a good communicator both orally and in writing. You have analytical skills and are creative in the way you solve problems and have the ability to maintain integrity. You are meticulous and stress-resistant.
If you want to be part of creating the future together with our customers, please send your application as soon as possible to HR Manager Charlott Jonsson at jobb@rouse.com
We continuously evaluate all applications.
We have offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, please mark your application with city.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
