Experienced .NET developer/Devops
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund
2023-07-11
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world for everyone? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? Do you want to work with varying tasks in all parts of the development process with a focus on the CI/CD chain? Then keep reading.
We at Axis Communications are looking for more developers who want to work with innovative solutions for our market-leading business in, among other things, network video, at our HQ in Lund.
Who is your future team?
The team currently consists of three software developers and two QA engineers. We value teamwork and work agile with a lot of pair programming and continuous partial deliveries.
Each day begins with a stand-up meeting where retrospective and internal reflections are part of the usual routines.
We are convinced that self-motivated teams where all individuals are heard are the foundation for an innovative work culture. Always open is one of our most important values, which for us means that we listen to and value all ideas to improve and create good solutions for the end user. We also believe that decisions should, as far as possible, be taken by the person or persons affected by the decision.
What you'll do here as .Net developer?
You will be involved in developing the end-to-end solution that connects end users with our growing range of cameras and hardware. Together with your team, you will develop Axis' own VMS; AXIS Camera Station, which we write in C#. The team we recruit for focuses on the CI/CD chain and test automation for both our core product and our components.
Read more here: https://www.axis.com/en-ng/products/axis-camera-station
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
As a person, you are driven, responsible and find innovative solutions to contribute to our development forward. We like to challenge and be challenged, so be ready to think outside the box!
Above all, you must think that application development and building chains are among the best there is (to work with, of course). Several years of experience working with C#/.NET and CI/CD chains is a must. If you have worked with Test Automation, that's a plus.
We'd love to hear that you have experience in:
* Entity Framework
* Asynchronous programming with Async/Await
* Database management
* Tool knowledge such as GitHub and Teamcity
Have a look at lifeat.axis.com/meet-software-engineer/ to get an insight into what it's like to work as a developer with us.
What Axis have to offer
At Axis we offer the opportunity to work with experienced colleagues in a global environment with many possibilities. To us your future career and development is important.
Our corporate culture is essential - where equal opportunities, team spirit and to have fun are key! We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Does this sound like something for you? Don't wait to send in your application - apply today! We go through applications continuously.
Please reach out to one of the recruiting managers, Sara Fridolli on +46 46 272 1800 if you have questions or want to know more.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
