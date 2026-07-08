Experienced Mechanical Engineer
ICT Additude AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ICT Additude AB i Malmö
Thinking about your next career move after the summer? We're looking for experienced Mechanical Design Engineers to join us for exciting product development projects starting this autumn.
If you have strong skills in PTC Creo, experience in plastic part design, and enjoy working with the full product development process – from functionality and material selection to production-ready solutions – we'd love to hear from you.
We'll be reviewing applications throughout the summer and will begin scheduling interviews and moving forward with the recruitment process after the holiday period.
🔍 The Role
As a consultant, you'll contribute to real product development projects, from concept sketches all the way to production-ready designs. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams, turning ideas into robust, functional, and manufacturable products.
🧩 Your Responsibilities
Develop and improve 3D models and detailed designs in PTC Creo
Secure functionality and seamless integration with electronics, optics, and audio systems
Choose suitable materials and optimize designs for production and cost efficiency
Participate in prototyping, testing, and iterative improvements
Collaborate effectively across disciplines in a product-focused environment
🎯 What We're Looking For
At least 5 years of experience in mechanical design, ideally within consumer or industrial products
Strong proficiency in PTC Creo
Experience with plastic part design
A problem-solving mindset with the ability to see the bigger picture, not just the CAD model
Ability to work independently and take ownership of your designs
Fluency in both English and Swedish
🌐 Why Join Us?
You'll be working with innovative, high-quality products in an environment where engineering, usability, and collaboration are highly valued. We offer exciting assignments, real responsibility, and the opportunity to continue developing alongside experienced colleagues.
Please note: For this assignment, we are only considering candidates already based in Sweden, and applications must be submitted through our ATS. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8039314-2092646". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ICT Additude AB
(org.nr 556806-8489), https://career.additude.se
Kungsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
211 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
ICT Additude Jobbnummer
9997106