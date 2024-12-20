Experienced Mechanical Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Are you ready for some new challenges? Is your passion to work with creating future transport solutions?
There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Thermal Management team as an Experienced Design Engineer!
Who are we, your new colleagues?
We are a team of enthusiastic engineers working with thermal system for buses. The team is a mix of system engineers, calibration engineers and design engineers. We have the opportunity to work within our true areas of interest and are truly passionate of the problem-solving process.
What is our offer?
You will be part of the most challenging and exciting projects ever at Volvo Group, being part of a transfer towards electrification and automation. We have the resources and knowledge to do the job, and we now offer you a chance to join us on the journey.
Working with us means working together with many other people with different technical skills and culture, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development.
Who are you?
We believe you are a person who is driven, business-oriented and innovative. You are interested to solve problems in a structured and effective way. You are a person with a genuine interest in technology as well as people. You are self-motivated by driving changes in a complex environment.
We also think you have:
• An open mindset to learn & grow. Share your knowledge with others
• Good networking skills on a local and global basis and you have an ability to understand and accept cultural differences
• Good communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally
You will belong to the Chassis & Propulsion Development Department within Volvo Bus Technology. Our team is responsible for product updates of Volvo buses in the area of Thermal. We carry out our work in all stages of the product development: Complete Vehicle Projects, Product Maintenance, Advanced Engineering and Component Projects. You will work in close cross-functional cooperation in a multi-cultural environment with both internal and external contacts such as our different development sites around the world.
Your mission
You will be the product responsible for maintenance and new development within Chassis Engineering. This task will include strategic work, planning, eliminating roadblocks, creating technical roadmaps as well as being responsible for deliveries and reporting towards projects, suppliers, production, quality, aftermarket, etc.
The role includes design work, requirement setting, documentation, validation & verification of the installation for the cooling system routing. Main design work tools are CAD (Catia), Microsoft office and Volvo documentation systems.
The main design area is to install various thermal management components on the bus. The work will be carried out in all phases, from start cost to maintenance. Several new innovative projects are starting up where new installations are needed.
Relevant Experience:
• Degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar
• Some working experience as an engineer and/or designer within automotive engineering
• Experience in CAD
• Experience in supplier relationships
• Ability to work in global teams
• Flexible to work both on technical focused activities as well as to perform cross functionally as project leader
• English proficiency
• Experience in cooling systems is a merit
If you think you are the right candidate for this position, then please don't hesitate to send us your application! Last application date is the 15th of January. Any questions? Don't hesitate, contact me, Monica Peres, at monica.peres@volvo.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Fästingsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Buses Jobbnummer
9077473