Experienced Mechanical Engineer - Quality Team
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-07
You are a product development mechanical engineer driven to support customers and to solve rare and complex technical issues?
We have a few interesting issues which would benefit from your engineering skills and industrial experience, and we are getting more regularly.
We offer you
To interact with many other people with different cultures and technical skills. You will enjoy nerve breaking, challenging and rewarding times where we have to understand and solve the most critical issues faced by our customers during their operations. With challenging and diverse assignments and great colleagues, you will develop yourself in an international organization with great opportunities.
Overall, you will be part of the most exciting transformation ever at Volvo Group, transitioning towards electrification and higher sustainability.
The team
Is composed of seasoned product development mechanical engineers who deal with chassis components and installation for heavy duty vehicles - e.g. chassis frame, engine installation, suspension, cooling, axles, brakes. Our team takes over the correction of critical, rare and un-expected issues faced by our customers. In close co-operation with colleagues from other parts of the Volvo Group, we are responsible to find solutions as quickly as possible to ensure seamless use of the vehicles by our customers. We collaborate in an enthusiastic atmosphere where customer focus, team spirit, agility and trust are key characteristics.
During your days with us
In a typical day, you may reflect on the potential root causes of issues, order, test and/or assemble prototypes, engineer new solutions, discuss solutions, test results, make test plans and time plans with stakeholders and team members and/or document the progress towards solutions.
Overall, you will lead the solution to the critical technical and mechanical issues faced by Volvo Group customers within the team scope. We do it with high pace in tight collaboration with team members from product development, production, quality, aftermarket, purchasing and suppliers. You take actions from the root cause analysis to the introduction in production, via the development and test of the solutions you and your peers imagined together.
You are?
You put the customer first in your priorities.
You are self-driven with a passion for complex problem solving and enjoy working in a diverse fast-paced environment.
You prioritize your own activities, support others in the team with your specific skills and handle multiple tasks in parallel with ease.
Your are hands-on, structured, creative and analytical.
You are a team player with reliable communication and cooperation skills.
You take on opportunities to learn from setbacks with enthusiasm, energy and a sense of urgency.
Requirements
Bachelor or Master's degree in Mechanical engineering followed by minimum 5 years of relevant professional work experience in automotive product development.
Experience from automotive product development is a must.
Fluent in 3D-modelling with CREO software.
Passion to do things right for the customer.
Structured and focused to identify and confirm the root causes, assess potential corrections and implement them as quick as possible.
Concrete/practical abilities and interests to create, test, measure, analyze and assess the solutions to be implemented.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Good to have but not mandatory
Experience from product development of commercial vehicles in Volvo AB (Bus, Penta, Construction or Trucks).
Interest in defining and running tests to verify mechanical solutions (virtual, practical)
Interest in geometry-dimensioning and tolerancing.
Interest/experience in problem solving techniques (8D, 5Why, PDCA, etc...)
We are looking forward to your application!
Curious to learn more about the job? Do you have any questions? Please contact me:
Francois Pettorelli - Manager, francois.pettorelli@volvo.com
